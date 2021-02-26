Sports
Norwalk’s hockey team requires 1000 YouTube subscribers to live stream games
NORWALK Around this time a year ago, the Norwalk / McMahon hockey team was one game away from the semifinals for the first time in recent history.
Then came the coronavirus, shortening the season. Last month, The Norwalks hockey players eventually hit the ice again after nearly a year-long unplanned hiatus. While they practice and compete again, due to Norwalks COVID safety guidelines, fans are not allowed on the rink while they play.
Like many others, the team relies on technology to stay connected. But in order to live stream their games for free, the hockey players need 1,000 YouTube subscribers.
The team and its fans have tried their channel through networks and social media to achieve this goal. Brien McMahon Athletic Director John Cross said the team has just over 280 subscribers to date.
We got a good positive first answer, but it flattened out, which is disappointing because it’s just click and register, Cross said. I hope I can hit a point of 1,000 subscribers in the next two weeks. The stands are empty. The arenas are quiet. You don’t hear the cheers from the stands. You do not hear screams from opponents. You don’t have that excitement, you don’t have the expectation.
The idea of going to YouTube to live stream the games came from Kevin Remson, a longtime hockey parent who has been filming his sons’ games for 15 years. Even before COVID, he was livestreaming games on Hudl for parents who couldn’t make games, until the platform was discontinued. Then he filmed games to share with the team.
When COVID hit, Remson began researching other platforms and found that games were livestreamed on YouTube if the hockey account had 1,000 subscribers.
It’s very simple, Remson said. When I submit the link, they can click it and click subscribe. It takes a second and a half of their day. But here we are. It was a bit frustrating. … Last year we got a lot of fans because we won games. Live streaming would keep that momentum going. It would mean a lot.
Remson knows what it’s like not seeing kids play live after his oldest son started playing at the University of Louisville.
Many of these children have siblings who attend college, he said. You grow up looking at your siblings and then you leave and you can’t look. If you have that availability on a live stream, that’s great. When my oldest went to college and he was playing in Louisville … they had a live stream. It wasn’t the same as personal, but it was something.
Cross said LocalLive Networks, a local video company, can set up and stream games from high school gyms and main fields, but their capabilities don’t cover the SoNo Ice House where the hockey team plays. The rink has some live streaming capabilities through a subscription service, which Remson said has a long delay.
If you’re a hockey family, I think most already subscribe, Cross said. But the average high school student probably won’t.
To channel, a person must click subscribe on the hockey teams page. Cross said it would make great sense for the team to live stream games after losing last year at the end of such a great season.
I think it would show support, he said. They feel good. … It would be fun for families too. They recently played their first game and won in overtime. It was good to see that the children on the ice reacted positively. They love each other and that’s the most important thing.
