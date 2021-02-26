Holders of British Overseas National Passports are the last victims of the Chinese Nationality Act in Hong Kong

On January 29, China declared it would stop recognizing the British National Overseas (BNO) passport as a travel document held by more than 350,000 people in Hong Kong.

The colonial-era passport, once considered a holdover from the Hong Kong handover in 1997, is the newest battleground between China and the United Kingdom. After Beijing imposed a controversial national security law in Hong Kong last year, the UK has instituted a visa regime that allows the city’s BNO passport holders to become British citizens. Around 5.4 million from 7.5 million Hong Kong residents are eligible to apply.

Before 2020, most Hong Kongers did not find BNO particularly useful: they could enter the UK but not settle there. But once the visa regime was announced, and in the face of troubling political developments in Hong Kong, the passport turned into a costly lifeboat. Emigration to the UK became a realistic choice for high-profile activists and ordinary people alike.

Beijings’ statement on January 29, just two days before the visa regime was due to begin accepting applications, was therefore a clear sign of retaliation. China is not friendly to the prospect of Hong Kongers acquiring British citizenship and argues that such a policy runs counter to the historic Hong Kong transfer agreement signed by the UK.

But what does it mean for Beijing to stop recognizing BNO passports, and what are the consequences for the residents of Hong Kong? Both locally and internationally, this question has created confusion and even panic.

Beijing presents nationality as a complicated legal question, but in practice the answer is simple. Only one rule applies: if you have ever had, or could have, Chinese citizenship, you are the Chinese citizen, unless Beijing decides you are not. And even if you were born abroad but are of Chinese descent, Beijing still feels like it owns you.

On paper, Article 9 of China Nationality law states: Any Chinese national who has settled abroad and who has been naturalized as a foreigner or acquired a foreign nationality of their own free will automatically loses Chinese nationality. The law works as intended in some cases, such as Chinese-born table tennis players who were naturalized as Japanese. In others, it’s spotty enforced at best, especially when it comes to wealthy Chinese who acquire U.S. or Canadian citizenship but retain a link home.

But, alarmingly, the law can go out the window at Beijing’s discretion. Chinese nationality has been effectively enforced on ethnic Chinese who hit Beijing’s radar. Nationality has become a tool for authorities to claim jurisdiction and total control over dissidents and to threaten others who seek life elsewhere.

In August 2020, 12 Hong Kongers participating in the pro-democracy protests attempted to flee to Taiwan by sea. They were intercepted by the Chinese Coast Guard and detained in Shenzhen. One of them was Kok Tsz-lun, a Portuguese passport holder. The Consulate General of Portugal in Macao and Hong Kong contacted the Chinese side about Kok, but acknowledged that China did not recognize his passport and consular assistance was limited and can be excluded.

This phenomenon is not new. At the end of 2015, five booksellers in Hong Kong went missing and later rejoined mainland China, including the British Lee Bo and the Swedish Gui Minhai. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated that Lee was primarily a Chinese citizenGui is said to have submitted an application restore his Chinese citizenship in 2018, according to a Chinese court, but observers noted that a prominent critic of China was unlikely to do this voluntarily.

The same principle applies even to billionaires. In January 2017, China-born Canadian tycoon Xiao Jianhua was apparently kidnapped from the Four Seasons Hotel in Hong Kong to mainland China. A statement was then published on the front page of the Hong Kong newspaper Ming Pao, in which Xiao said he had consular protection through Canada. Despite the allegation, attempts by Canadian diplomats in China to visit Xiao have gone nowhere, according to a report by the Globe and MailSince then, nothing has been heard from Xiao.

The power of the Chinese nationality law does not stop with one generation. Ming Paos West Canada edition reported In June 2016, two second-generation Toronto-born Hong Kongers who wanted to participate in a summer study trip in mainland China were denied a Chinese visa after the visa center discovered their parents were born in Hong Kong. The visa center stated that second-generation Canadian-born Hong Kongers must apply for a Chinese citizenship travel permit at the Consulate General in Toronto.

The situation at BNO in Hong Kong is likely to follow the same path. China has never considered the passport holders to be British, and even if Chinese-born Hong Kongers obtain British citizenship through the new arrangement, Beijing can simply ignore the change of nationality and do what it pleases. Certainly, if the BNO passport holders reach Britain, they are beyond the scope of Chinese law. But even making it can be challenging.

This may be why Beijing rejected a proposal from pro-establishment Hong Kong cabinet member Regina Ip, which suggested Hong Kongers should become with foreign passports stripped of their right to live and vote in the city after a certain cut-off date. As counterintuitive as it may sound, Beijing actually wants to keep the so-called defectors within its tent: if they are no longer Chinese citizens, they would become truly British and out of reach of China’s long arm.

If the quarrel between Beijing and London gets even uglier, some speculate that China could prevent BNO passport holders from leaving Hong Kong and slam a Cold War-style iron curtain over emigrants. Hong Kongers who want to emigrate under the new visa regime should enter and leave the city with their Hong Kong passport or Hong Kong ID card. As long as they don’t use their BNO passport in Hong Kong, they should still be able to travel abroad freely.

As for Western countries caught in the crossfire of the Chinese swamp of nationality, there is no good countermeasure. Two Canadians, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, have been arbitrarily detained in China for more than two years, likely in retaliation against Canadians for the arrest of Meng Wanzhou, the vice president and chief financial officer of Chinese technology giant Huawei. It would not be surprising if such a move is repeated in Hong Kong.

An imprisoned Hong Kong resident holding a Canadian passport was asked in January to declare whether they were Chinese or Canadian, which was the first time this ever happened, according to the Globe and MailCanada has advised dual Chinese Canadian citizens to present themselves as Canadians only at all times when interrogated or detained to receive consular assistance. But that is the only precaution a country can take, and there is no guarantee of success, since the nationality of a person on Chinese soil is entirely up to Beijing.