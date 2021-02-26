How to Watch the Commitment of Five Star Quarterback Ty Simpson

It’s not often that a Friday in late February is a big day for Tennessee football. It almost feels like it’s game day in Knoxville with five-star quarterback Ty Simpson from Martin, Tennessee trying to publicize his commitment between the Vols, Alabama and Clemson.

Simpson will announce his commitment Friday afternoon at 3 p.m. ET from Westview High School in Martin. The announcement is being streamed HERE on CBS Sports HQ247Sports Crystal Ball’s predictions currently predict he will commit to the Crimson Tide. All eight predictions that have been made let him pick Tennessee.

The 6-foot-2 gunfighter was recently bumped into a five-star case in the 247Sports Composite Rankings. Simpson is ranked as the No. 27 overall player in the country according to composition, as well as the No. 3 pro-style quarterback and No. 2 overall player in the state of Tennessee.

“Alabama, Clemson, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Texas are a large part of my recruitment right now just because of the SEC and to get the best out of me and my capabilities, the coaching staff and the relationships,” Simpson said on Nashville’s 104.5 The Zone’s 3HL with Brent Doughtery and Dawn Davenport recently to review his decision. “Those are my top schools. I’m just praying to God that I have (six) schools that if I got there, I’d have a great time going there. “

Tennessee made it to Simpson’s top 10 on December 10 of last year with Alabama, Clemson, Ole Miss, Florida, Texas, Auburn, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and UT Martin. But that was with Jeremy Pruitt as the UT’s head football coach.

Simpson has a lot of Tennessee ties. Not only did he grow up in the Volunteer State, as his father, Jason Simpson, served as the head coach for Tennessee-Martin, but his mother’s side of the family grew up with Vol fans. Former Vol attacker Chad Clifton and defensive lineman Justin Harrell graduated from high school.

“I’ve always loved Tennessee for college,” Simpson said. “Of course Coach Pruitt, Coach Weinke and Coach Chaney were one of my first offers. I cannot thank them enough for the great part of my recruiting they have been. You also have to think, you go to a university to play for that university. You’re not going to play for a coach, nothing like that, even though a lot of guys do. I won’t go into it like that.

So I’d say I trust Tennessee again. I never lost faith in them but I just know that me and Coach Hipel and Coach Golesh and all those guys when I go there feel like I would have a great relationship with them and just have fun. That’s what the players there are telling me now. JT Carver, Cooper Mays, all those guys out there now tell me, ‘Ty, it’s fun here. We’re going to win games because we care about each other and we’re all in it together. ‘I like to see that in a program. “

Simpson has been to the Tennessee campus several times. Along with camps, he visited Knoxville for the 2019 Georgia game and Vanderbilt game. Last season, he was also on campus for several games, including the Florida game. Alabama and Clemson are the two other schools that Simpson has attended multiple times.

Tennessee offered Simpson a scholarship offer in June 2018, just before his freshman year of high school. He announced earlier this month that he would like to play in the 2022 All-American Bowl in San Antonio.

The Vols signed just one quarterback in the 2021 class last December when they signed four-star quarterback Kaidon Salter’s signature. Tennessee also added Virginia Tech graduate transfer Hendon Hooker to the quarterback room that only returns freshman Harrison Bailey and sophomore Brian Maurer from last season.

Jarrett Guarantano moved to Washington State, while JT Shrout moved to Colorado respectively.