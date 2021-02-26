Sports
Three takeaways from Michigan Football’s spring roster
The Michigan Wolverines have has officially released an updated roster featuring spring football on the way. Quite a few household names will stick around for the 2021 season, while there are other developments to go through too.
Let’s take a look at three key points from the roster announcement to practice in the coming weeks.
The returning seniors
The Wolverines will be relying heavily on their veterans in 2021. 18 players who played key roles in the 2020 team are now seniors or fifth years.
Among fifth-year seniors are Andrew Vastardis, Donovan Jeter, Brad Robbins, Andrew Stueber, Chuck Filiaga, Hunter Reynolds, Brad Hawkins, and Josh Ross. Other notable upperclassmen include Aidan Hutchinson, Julius Welschof, Taylor Upshaw, Ryan Hayes, Hassan Haskins, Michael Barrett, Gemon Green, Vincent Gray and Ronnie Bell.
The experience in the trenches on both sides of the ball is striking. Hutchinson will get rid of an injury and should be one of the best edge rushers in the country next season. Welschof, Upshaw and Jeter also project as solid pieces in the rotation of the defense line.
Four of the five possible attacking lineman are Vastardis, Stueber, Filiaga and Hayes. Grad transfer Willie Allen rounds out the group and could be a sneaky dude for the program if he can earn a spot up front. Sherrone Moore may have a nice mix of veteran plays and youth in his freshman year as the offensive line coach.
The early subscribers
Wide receivers Andrel Anthony and Cristian Dixon, running backs Donovan Edwards and Tavierre Dunlap, quarterback JJ McCarthy, linebacker Junior Colson, offensive linemen Greg Crippen, Giovanni El-Hadi, Raheem Anderson and Tristan Bounds in the spring as the early entered prospects who will play along .
The biggest names in this group are McCarthy and Edwards, both of whom could see significant playtime in 2021 as true freshmen. when things are going their way. Edwards has a chance of being No. 2 or No. 3 back on offense if the Wolverines continue to use their backs like they did in 2020. As of now, Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins are likely both running the depth chart for him, but he has the chance to make a name for himself early on in Ann Arbor.
Keep an eye out for Colson and the combo of freshman-wide receivers as players who can get a nudge for an early role as early as this year.
The quarterback fight
All eyes are again on the Michigan quarterback position. Two more names remain who could be head of the team on the way to Harbaugh’s seventh season after another series of quarterback transfers. Junior Cade McNamara and the aforementioned McCarthy will likely battle it out for the starting role. McNamara has the experience of playing in four games last season and performing admirably when he was healthy. Unfortunately, most of those moments came in burst losses or against Rutgers, but there was still much to experience from what McNamara showed on the field last season.
Fans are rightfully riding the McCarthy hype train on their way to this battle. He is easily the best quarterback prospect that Harbaugh has brought in so far as the No. 2 pro-style QB and No. 24 overall player in the 2021 recruiting class. The question is whether he can meet those expectations. We’ve seen countless quarterbacks come in and out of Schembechler Hall over the past few seasons and none have emerged as the great quarterbacks they would be. Could McCarthy be the one to turn the story around? This spring, have a chance to get an early idea of the coaching staff and players.
It’s doubly important for McCarthy to be in spring camp so he can bond with some of the young talents who could be in his arsenal for the next few seasons. While the best wide receiver in his class is not yet on campus (Xavier Worthy), he can still connect with guys like Roman Wilson, AJ Henning, Anthony, Dixon, Corum, Edwards and others who could be with him for the majority of his tenure. A head start with one of these guys is positive progress in his development.
The 2021 season is still several months away, but the foundations of what this year could bring are being built right now. There may not be many answers that come out of spring football, but it will nonetheless be beneficial for all of the listed players.
