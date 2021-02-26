Shropshire hired as the new girls’ tennis coach in Greenwich





Julie Shropshire isn’t sure what to expect when training starts a few weeks before the girls tennis season.

Shropshire was hired last week as Greenwich’s new girls’ coach, taking over from Neal Feinberg, who stepped down as head coach of the Cardinals late last season.

When Shropshire gets to the first day of training, she will inherit a team that didn’t play last spring and will look completely different from the last Greenwich team that played in spring 2019. “We have not only lost the seniors of 2019, but also the seniors of 2020 who never got a season,” said Shropshire. “This is a good year for me to start, because everyone comes in fresh. It will be a challenging year to start as we are building a new team with very few returning players. This year we are going to start building a successful program. We will work on conditioning, sportsmanship, ethics and be a proud member of Greenwich High School. “ Shropshire said there is a lot of interest and she expects a good number of players to try it out. Shropshire has decades of experience playing and coaching the sport of tennis. She played No. 1 singles during her high school career and continued to play at Stony Brook University, where she received multiple awards, including being inducted into their Hall of Fame. After graduating in Mathematics and Economics, Shropshire worked at UBS and lived in London, Zurich and Singapore. Greenwich High School Athletics / Contributed photo She began teaching tennis to younger children at the University of Virginia and began coaching tennis in high school since 2019. She has been a member of the Greenwich High School Coaching staff for a number of years, serving as a tennis coach for junior varsity boys and as an assistant ski trainer.

She can often be found on the tennis, paddle or squash courts in Greenwich and is still competing at a high level herself. “I’m looking for creativity in the program. I don’t intend to make many changes as this has been a very successful program for a long time, ”said Shropshire. “I’m going to work on laying the foundation for a program that we can hopefully build on every year. Our main focus is for the kids to have fun. We have a packed schedule and there should be plenty of opportunities for these kids to play after they missed everything last spring. “ Greenwich last won the FCIAC team title in 2012, the fourth league title in six years. The last state title came in 2009, capping a four-year run as champion. The Cardinals were second in the state in 2010, 2012, and 2016. [email protected]; @EricsonSports

