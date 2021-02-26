No. 8/8 Women’s Hockey closes the regular season at Mercyhurst





UNIVERSITY PARK, PaThe No. 8/8 Penn State women’s hockey team concludes its regular season schedule for 2020-21 with a two-game road trip at Mercyhurst from February 26-27, after taking its first CHA regular season championship last Friday. FOLLOW THE ACTION

Penn State (15-1-2, 15-1-2 CHA) v Mercyhurst (9-5-1, 9-5-1 CHA) Dates: Friday February 26 | Saturday, February 27

Times: 6 pm | 14.00 hours

Video ($): Mercyhurst Portal Statistics: Live statistics Notes: Penn State Game Notes NOTE FROM MERCYHURST Fans are not allowed to attend games at Mercyhurst this weekend under Mercyhurst’s COVID-19 protocols. THE MATCHUP Penn State took its first CHA title in the regular season last week, but still has plenty to play against the Lakers team who are still looking for the other first round in the CHA tournament. Nittany Lions won both games in their series earlier this season and three of its last four games against the Lakers. The coaching matchup between Jeff Kampersal (378 wins in their career) and Mike Sisti (507) pitted two of the top 10 winning women’s Division 1 hockey coaches. PATTY KAZ ZANON

Freshman forward Kiara Zanon was selected as one of the 10 finalists for the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award 2021, announced on Thursday, February 25. She is the only freshman and underclassman on the list of finalists. Zanon is second in the country with 27 points (8G, 19A), also leading the CHA and all rookies. STRETCHING The Nittany Lions currently own the second longest active unbeaten streak with 12 games (11-0-1) behind just Northeastern (17). During the 12-game stretch, Nittany Lions' scoring margin is +31 (44-13) and Penn State has allowed no more than two goals against. GOUGH TRIPLES UP Sophomore ahead Julie Gough has been one of the top scorers in the country since the turn of the calendar year. She has nine goals and 14 points in the last 12 games for Penn State, including the ninth ever hat-trick on February 19 at RIT. JOSIE EXCLUDES Freshman goalkeeper Josie Bothun took two shutouts last weekend to improve to 15-1-2 in the season and set a new Penn State record despite playing only 18 games.







