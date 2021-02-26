The most popular sport in “Champa Bay” is Pickleball, where courses can be found in St. Pete





How to Play and Where to Find Pickleball Courses in St. Petersburg, Florida On a beautiful Thursday afternoon, the courses of Crescent Lake Park buzz with the harmonious sound of wooden paddles connecting with sunny pickles. Yes, in the “Champa Bay” region, the most popular sport isn’t hockey or baseball, it’s all about pickleball. If you’re looking for a small dose of ASMR, listen to one of these games on your next walk through Crescent Lake Park. Pickleball is conquering the nation Pickleball is a paddleball sport that combines elements of badminton, table tennis and tennis. Two or four players use sturdy paddles made of wood or composite material to hit a perforated polymer ball, just like a wiffle ball, with 26-40 round holes, over a net. The sport was invented in 1965 on Bainbridge Island (near Seattle) by three fathers, including Joel Pritchard, who became a US Congressman “whose children were bored with their usual summer activities.” This according to a report from Axios New park designs across the country are now implementing pickleball courts. The sport soared in popularity during the pandemic and provided a safe way to enjoy a little fun outdoors. In New England, MA Town is designing a huge indoor sports complex with a dedicated area for pickleball courts. Where to play pickleball in St. Petersburg The city of Saint Petersburg currently has several indoor and outdoor courts. The locations are: Coquina Key Sports Complex

3595 Locust Street Southeast Crescent Lake Park

1320 5th Street North Booker Creek Park

2300 13th Avenue North Roberts Recreation Center

1426 50th Avenue North Campbell Park Recreation Center

601 14th Street South Walter Fuller recreation center

7891 26th Avenue North Lake Vista Recreation Center

1401 62nd Ave. South JW Cate recreation center

5801 22nd Ave. North Gladden Park recreation center

3901 30th Ave. North Fossil Park Sports Complex

6635 Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. St. N. Check out a full range of courses for multiple sports on St. Pete Parks and Recreation website click here for a full overview of the Pickleball rules. Learn how to score, strategies and more on the USA Pickleball website.







