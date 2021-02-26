Atlanta Dream was sold to a group that included former star Renee Montgomery





ATLANTA – Real estate investor Larry Gottesdiener was approved as the lead owner of the Atlanta Dream on Friday after pushing former Senator Kelly Loeffler to sell her share of the WNBA team. The three-member investor group also includes former Dream Guard Renee Montgomery and Suzanne Abair, president of Gottesdiener’s Northland Investment Corp. in Massachusetts. Montgomery becomes the first former player to both own and manage a WNBA team. She sat out of the 2020 season to focus on social justice issues and recently announced her retirement after 11 seasons. The unanimous approval by the WNBA and NBA board of directors means that co-owner Mary Brock has also sold her portion of the team, which will remain in Atlanta. The sale was expected. The WNBA announced on January 20 that the change of ownership was nearing completion. Players across the league had called for Loeffler to sell her 49% stake in the Dream after writing a letter to WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert over the summer objecting to the league’s initiatives to advocate for racial justice and the Black Lives Matter movement. So proud of this queen. This is all we stand for! #Morethananathlete @morethanavote https://t.co/7xddvmG8UU LeBron James (@KingJames) February 26, 2021 “With the unanimous votes of the WNBA and NBA, today marks a new beginning for the Atlanta Dream organization and we are delighted to welcome Larry Gottesdiener and Suzanne Abair to the WNBA,” Engelbert said in a statement. “I admire their passion for women’s basketball, but more importantly, I am impressed by their values. I am also delighted that former WNBA star Renee Montgomery will join the ownership group as an investor and executive for the team. Renee is a pioneer who has had a big impact both in the game and beyond. ” Montgomery said her new role could set the tone. “Breaking down barriers for minorities and women by being the first former WNBA player to have both ownership and leadership of the team is an opportunity I take very seriously,” said Montgomery. “I invite you to join me as the Dream builds momentum in Atlanta!” Montgomery is in her first season as a studio analyst with Atlanta Hawks broadcasts for Fox Sports Southeast. Montgomery won titles with the Minnesota Lynx in 2015 and 2017. She was an All-Star with the Connecticut Sun in 2011 when she set a career high with an average of 14.6 points per game. She was the WNBA’s sixth woman of the year in 2012. Gottesdiener said he considers it “a privilege to join a team of inspiring women who strive for excellence on the field and equality off the field”.







