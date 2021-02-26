Top Returning Prep Footballers for Every Pasco County Team | Sport





Yes, we know that. It is not a prep football season, but we are only about two months from the start of the spring football action on May 1. That means conditioning and training is in full swing in the state of Florida, including Pasco County. There are many top footballers in the Tampa Bay area and there is plenty in Pasco. We take a look at the best players from each team entering spring football. Daryon James, JR Anclote: The junior rushed for 525 yards and threw for 480. He should be even better this spring. Adrian Miller III, JR., Bishop McLaughlin:Miller III did it all in attacking the Hurricanes as he piled 1,771 yards in total violation in 2020. Owen Walls, JR., Cypress Creek:One quarterback to really watch out for this coming spring is Walls. He threw for 1,233 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2020. Melvin Rivera, JR., Fivay:The confident tackler made 79 tackles for the Falcons. Rivera will lead Brian Wachtels on the defensive. AJ Blanton, JR., Golf:The Hudson transfer comes to the Buccaneers and brings its 728 rushing yards. Sean Eperjesi himself has a bell cow when walking back. Hunter Young, JR., Hudson:Young made big plays through the air for the Cobras, gaining 754 passing yards as a junior. Aidan Marsh, SO., Land O Lakes:A running back’s 6 foot-3,230 pound bulldozer is a burden to pull down. Marsh rushed for 336 meters last season. Andrew Treto, JR., Mitchell:The Mustangs may not really be last season’s powerhouse, but Treto gives Mitchell top of the line. Treto rushed to 875 meters in 2020 for the regional finalists. EJ Redfield, JR., Pasco:The Pirates are coming off a 5-6 season and playoff berth. Redfield was a big part of the success, rushing for 398 yards. Expect more details for him this spring. Julius Quinones, SO., River Ridge:The defensive back was solid in the back end last season, having four interceptions. Mitch Hammond, JR., Sunlake:Hammond should be countys top tackler from a year ago as he made 97 tackles. Ethan Harper, JR., Wesley Chapel:Harper was one of the few players to play quarterback for the Wildcats in 2020, but he stood out from the crowd. The junior threw for 699 yards and seven touchdowns last season. Rocco Becht, JR., Wiregrass Ranch:Becht is the best blue chip prospect on the list, and for good reason. His father, Anthony, played tight in the NFL, and Becht has offers from Iowa State, Bowling Green, Columbia, Florida International, New Mexico and Harvard. Hezekiah Langley, SO., Zephyrhills Christian:Langley really came in as a sophomore last season and he should get even better this spring. He achieved 525 yards receiving in 2020. Jaylin Thomas, JR., Zephyrhills:Fellow backfield mate Zyree Roundtree may have disappeared, but that just means more carrying capacity for Thomas moving forward. Andy Villamarzo can be reached [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo

