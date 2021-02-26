No. 10 Texas A&M Mens Tennis Hosts No. 18 South Carolina Friday Night





BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas The No. 10 Texas A&M men’s tennis team will host No. 18 South Carolina at the Mitchell Tennis Center Friday at 6:00 pm (CT). A&M generally goes into the game 6-1 and 2-0 in league game while the Gamecocks carry a 6-2 season record and a 2-0 mark in conference. South Carolina is one of the strongest teams at our conference and we have a lot of respect for their team, said Steve Denton, Texas A&M head coach. We know we will have to play at a high level tomorrow night. I loved our attitude and our efforts against Kentucky last time and we just need to build on that effort. The Aggies entered the spring season with five student athletes in the singles poll and a single ranked doubles team. No. 4 Valentin Vacherot leads the attack ahead of Maroon & White with No. 13 Habib, No. 33 Carlos Aguilar, No. 110 Barnaby Smith and No. 116 Schachter around the ranked Aggies. Aguilar and Bjorn Thomson open the season at number 48 in doubles, Thomson is in his first season in Aggieland after graduating from Texas Tech last season. LAST TIME OUT The No. 10 Texas A&M men’s tennis team topped No. 16 Kentucky 6-1 at the Mitchell Tennis Center on Tuesday in their first home game of the season. The Maroon & White jumped on the Wildcats to open the game, securing the double point for the seventh time in seven games this season. A & Ms duo of Carlos Aguilar and Bjorn Thomson, national number 48, defeated British Gabriel Diallo and Cesar Bourgois 6-1 on lane one. Aggie pair Noah Schachter and Hady Habib took the first point of the match with a 6-3 win on lane two over Liam Draxl and Alexandre LeBlanc. The Aggies claimed four of the six first sets in singles to keep the scoreboard pressure on the visitors. Kentucky scored its lone run of the day with a win on track three before the Aggies rattled out five consecutive wins. No. 14 Habib topped Diallo 6-3, 6-3 on lane two to push the Aggies forward 2-1 before No. 116 Schachter posted a 6-1, 3-6, 6-1 result on lane four over No. 23 Joshua Lapadat. No. 4 Valentin Vacherot took the win for the Aggies with an impressive 7-6, 6-3 win over No. 45 Draxl. A & Ms Raphael Perot and Guido Marson followed with victories to make the final score 6-1 in favor of the home side. NEXT ONE The Aggies stay home for a showdown on Sunday against No. 11 Florida as the Gators return to the Mitchell Tennis Center for the second consecutive season. A&M takes on the Gators at 1 p.m. and closes the doubleheader against UTRGV at 6 p.m.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos