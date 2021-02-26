Sports
University of Alaska regents give Anchorage hockey and gymnastics teams more time to raise money
The Board of Regents of the University of Alaska agreed Thursday to restore Anchorages hockey and gymnastics teams, as long as they reach their fundraising goals with new, longer deadlines.
UA leaders applauded the sports programs for raising a large chunk of the money so far.
I am so excited about this, the momentum, said UA Interim President Pat Pitney. The support from the community was simply remarkable.
The University of Alaska Anchorage’s two sports, along with downhill skiing, were on the chopping block last fall.
Faced with an impending budget deficit, regents voted to cut costs by ending the three sports programs in 2021. But they also provided one big caveat: they said they would consider reversing that decision if the teams raised enough money to cover two years of their operating costs by February.
The UAA ski team reached its goal of $ 628,000 in December and recovered the following month.
Meanwhile, men’s hockey has raised just over half of its $ 3 million goal, and gymnastics has raised about 40% of the $ 888,000 it needs, according to a presentation at the regents’ rally on Thursday.
In such a short period of time, an enormous amount has been raised in my opinion, said Regent Ralph Seekins. I’m very impressed.
Seekins joined the rest of the regents and voted unanimously on Thursday to restore hockey and gymnastics if they meet new deadlines:
Gymnastics can compete in the 2021-2022 athletic season if it raises $ 444,000 by June 30, 2021. For recovery thereafter, it is set to raise an additional $ 444,000 by June 30, 2022.
Hockey must raise $ 3 million by August 30, 2021, and then it can resume playing for the 2022-2023 athletics season.
Hockey is expected to consider the upcoming season a planning year as it needs to partially rebuild its team, said UAA Interim Chancellor Bruce Schultz.
Only one athlete will return to the team after this semester. The remainder have graduated or transferred to another school amid the uncertainty about fundraising.
There’s another catch to the vote on Thursday, too: hockey must reach its fundraising goal of keeping gymnastics going and vice versa. Schultz said UAA cannot just keep any of the programs because of Title IX requirements.
“We are definitely attached to the hip,” joked hockey coach Matt Curley after Thursday’s meeting.
But, he said, he’s not worried about that. The programs support each other enormously.
Curley said the regents ‘vote on Thursday gave him a general sense of relief, as did the UA leaders’ comments in support of the programs and in support of cooperation to support the sport long-term. He hopes these comments will help attract donors.
“I think now we all see the light at the end of the tunnel, we see there is a path forward,” he said.
Gymnastics coach Marie-Sophie Boggasch said she is confident the teams will meet their new deadlines.
“So we’re definitely celebrating,” she said, “but it’s clearly not the full celebration yet because there is still work to be done.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]