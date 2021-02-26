University of Alaska regents give Anchorage hockey and gymnastics teams more time to raise money

The Seawolf logo outside the University of Alaska Anchorage Student Union. Photographed Friday, August 21, 2020. (Tegan Hanlon / Alaska Public Media)

The Board of Regents of the University of Alaska agreed Thursday to restore Anchorages hockey and gymnastics teams, as long as they reach their fundraising goals with new, longer deadlines.

UA leaders applauded the sports programs for raising a large chunk of the money so far.

I am so excited about this, the momentum, said UA Interim President Pat Pitney. The support from the community was simply remarkable.

The University of Alaska Anchorage’s two sports, along with downhill skiing, were on the chopping block last fall.

Faced with an impending budget deficit, regents voted to cut costs by ending the three sports programs in 2021. But they also provided one big caveat: they said they would consider reversing that decision if the teams raised enough money to cover two years of their operating costs by February.

The UAA ski team reached its goal of $ 628,000 in December and recovered the following month.

Meanwhile, men’s hockey has raised just over half of its $ 3 million goal, and gymnastics has raised about 40% of the $ 888,000 it needs, according to a presentation at the regents’ rally on Thursday.

In such a short period of time, an enormous amount has been raised in my opinion, said Regent Ralph Seekins. I’m very impressed.

Seekins joined the rest of the regents and voted unanimously on Thursday to restore hockey and gymnastics if they meet new deadlines:

Gymnastics can compete in the 2021-2022 athletic season if it raises $ 444,000 by June 30, 2021. For recovery thereafter, it is set to raise an additional $ 444,000 by June 30, 2022.

Hockey must raise $ 3 million by August 30, 2021, and then it can resume playing for the 2022-2023 athletics season.

Hockey is expected to consider the upcoming season a planning year as it needs to partially rebuild its team, said UAA Interim Chancellor Bruce Schultz.

Only one athlete will return to the team after this semester. The remainder have graduated or transferred to another school amid the uncertainty about fundraising.

There’s another catch to the vote on Thursday, too: hockey must reach its fundraising goal of keeping gymnastics going and vice versa. Schultz said UAA cannot just keep any of the programs because of Title IX requirements.

“We are definitely attached to the hip,” joked hockey coach Matt Curley after Thursday’s meeting.

But, he said, he’s not worried about that. The programs support each other enormously.

Curley said the regents ‘vote on Thursday gave him a general sense of relief, as did the UA leaders’ comments in support of the programs and in support of cooperation to support the sport long-term. He hopes these comments will help attract donors.

“I think now we all see the light at the end of the tunnel, we see there is a path forward,” he said.

Gymnastics coach Marie-Sophie Boggasch said she is confident the teams will meet their new deadlines.

“So we’re definitely celebrating,” she said, “but it’s clearly not the full celebration yet because there is still work to be done.”