Connect with us

Sports

UAA athletes applaud Council of Regents vote that keeps hope alive for gymnastics and hockey teams

Avatar

Published

1 min ago

on

By


Members of the UAA gymnastics team worked on their core and shoulder muscles on Thursday morning when they stopped their conditioning session to train their vocal cords.

The University of Alaska Board of Regents had just voted unanimously to extend the fundraising deadline for the gymnastics and hockey teams, an act that could save the programs from elimination.

We all cheered, said coach Marie-Sophie Boggasch. The huge sigh of relief comes over the road as (knew) we still have some work to do, even though this was a huge step in the right direction.

Neither program has won its battle to earn recovery after it was dropped last September, but now each program has more time to raise the money needed to escape the chopping block.

Recalling what some have called impressive fundraising efforts so far, members of the Board of Regents approved a series of proposals offered by the UAA that could provide a way for the gymnastics team to return to the competition next school year and for the hockey team to return in 2022-23 school year.

I was looking for community involvement, Fairbanks board member Ralph Seekins said before casting his vote. A huge amount has already been raised in such a short period. I’m very impressed.

The regents approved both proposals 9-0. Their votes give the gymnastics team four more months to reach its $ 880,000 goal halfway through and 16 months to reach the full amount, and it gives the hockey team another six months to reach its full $ 3 million goal.

Fundraising efforts to date have brought in money and pledges that add up to about $ 380,000 for the gymnastics team and about $ 1.8 million for the hockey team.

Hockey coach Matt Curley said he was pleased with the unanimous support of regents.

I am very happy to see that everyone on the board was aware of what was happening here, he said. It is a very positive sign in terms of the belief and the overall excitement and recognition of what has been done so far.

In September, regents offered the programs a chance of recovery if they could increase operating costs for two years by this week. The UAA alpine ski team was targeted for elimination at the same time and got recovery by meeting the $ 628,000 fundraising goal by the end of the year.

The fate of the hockey and gymnastics programs is intertwined. If the hockey team cannot achieve its goal, gymnastics cannot go beyond the 2021-22 school year.

UAA Chancellor Bruce Schultz also told the regents that there are gender equality issues. At one point, due to Title IX, neither team would be able to continue without the other, he said.

Boggasch said the unanimous vote on Thursday was even better than expected, but stressed that the future is still uncertain.

A few weeks ago, I joined the team and we explained a few different hurdles we had to overcome before we could actually celebrate, she said. This was obstacle No. 2, but also the biggest. A no vote would have turned us off completely.

Boggasch said the first hurdle was coming up with the proposals and getting them on Thursday’s agenda, an effort involving Schultz, UAA athletics director Greg Myford and a variety of others.

The next hurdle is turning pledges into cash donations and coming up with an additional $ 60,000 so that the team will have $ 440,000 in their hands by the upcoming June 30 deadline. The final hurdle is to raise an additional $ 440,000 by June 30, 2022.

During the Thursday meeting of the regents, it was made clear that cuts in operating costs can count towards the total fundraising. For example, if the gymnastics team could cut its operating budget to say $ 400,000 per year, the fundraising needed would be reduced accordingly.

Boggasch said Shell is looking for cost savings in travel and coaching, reiterating its willingness to have a coaching staff of two rather than a staff of three, for which the program is currently funded.

I want to try to show good stewardship of our resources, she said.

So far, donations have come from hundreds of people over 1,000 for hockey, he said Red Seawolf Hockey chairman Kathie Bethard, and more than 500 for gymnastics, Boggasch said.

I’m excited not only about the dollar amount, but also the number of people contributing, said board member Dale Anderson. Now they have skin in play and will be involved in the future.

Anderson told fellow board members he was among those who donated to the gymnastics team. Boggasch said Anderson called her the same day the regents voted to drop the program and that he was the second person to donate to the fundraising campaign.

He had asked me at the time to keep it confidential, she said. He made me cry then, and he made me cry a little bit today.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: