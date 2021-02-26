UAA athletes applaud Council of Regents vote that keeps hope alive for gymnastics and hockey teams

Members of the UAA gymnastics team worked on their core and shoulder muscles on Thursday morning when they stopped their conditioning session to train their vocal cords.

The University of Alaska Board of Regents had just voted unanimously to extend the fundraising deadline for the gymnastics and hockey teams, an act that could save the programs from elimination.

We all cheered, said coach Marie-Sophie Boggasch. The huge sigh of relief comes over the road as (knew) we still have some work to do, even though this was a huge step in the right direction.

Neither program has won its battle to earn recovery after it was dropped last September, but now each program has more time to raise the money needed to escape the chopping block.

Recalling what some have called impressive fundraising efforts so far, members of the Board of Regents approved a series of proposals offered by the UAA that could provide a way for the gymnastics team to return to the competition next school year and for the hockey team to return in 2022-23 school year.

I was looking for community involvement, Fairbanks board member Ralph Seekins said before casting his vote. A huge amount has already been raised in such a short period. I’m very impressed.

The regents approved both proposals 9-0. Their votes give the gymnastics team four more months to reach its $ 880,000 goal halfway through and 16 months to reach the full amount, and it gives the hockey team another six months to reach its full $ 3 million goal.

Fundraising efforts to date have brought in money and pledges that add up to about $ 380,000 for the gymnastics team and about $ 1.8 million for the hockey team.

Hockey coach Matt Curley said he was pleased with the unanimous support of regents.

I am very happy to see that everyone on the board was aware of what was happening here, he said. It is a very positive sign in terms of the belief and the overall excitement and recognition of what has been done so far.

In September, regents offered the programs a chance of recovery if they could increase operating costs for two years by this week. The UAA alpine ski team was targeted for elimination at the same time and got recovery by meeting the $ 628,000 fundraising goal by the end of the year.

The fate of the hockey and gymnastics programs is intertwined. If the hockey team cannot achieve its goal, gymnastics cannot go beyond the 2021-22 school year.

UAA Chancellor Bruce Schultz also told the regents that there are gender equality issues. At one point, due to Title IX, neither team would be able to continue without the other, he said.

Boggasch said the unanimous vote on Thursday was even better than expected, but stressed that the future is still uncertain.

A few weeks ago, I joined the team and we explained a few different hurdles we had to overcome before we could actually celebrate, she said. This was obstacle No. 2, but also the biggest. A no vote would have turned us off completely.

Boggasch said the first hurdle was coming up with the proposals and getting them on Thursday’s agenda, an effort involving Schultz, UAA athletics director Greg Myford and a variety of others.

The next hurdle is turning pledges into cash donations and coming up with an additional $ 60,000 so that the team will have $ 440,000 in their hands by the upcoming June 30 deadline. The final hurdle is to raise an additional $ 440,000 by June 30, 2022.

During the Thursday meeting of the regents, it was made clear that cuts in operating costs can count towards the total fundraising. For example, if the gymnastics team could cut its operating budget to say $ 400,000 per year, the fundraising needed would be reduced accordingly.

Boggasch said Shell is looking for cost savings in travel and coaching, reiterating its willingness to have a coaching staff of two rather than a staff of three, for which the program is currently funded.

I want to try to show good stewardship of our resources, she said.

So far, donations have come from hundreds of people over 1,000 for hockey, he said Red Seawolf Hockey chairman Kathie Bethard, and more than 500 for gymnastics, Boggasch said.

I’m excited not only about the dollar amount, but also the number of people contributing, said board member Dale Anderson. Now they have skin in play and will be involved in the future.

Anderson told fellow board members he was among those who donated to the gymnastics team. Boggasch said Anderson called her the same day the regents voted to drop the program and that he was the second person to donate to the fundraising campaign.