Rumor: Denver Nuggets probed the exchange for PJ Tucker





The trading season has officially started as the NBA Trade Deadline is now (March 25) just under a month away. With the trading season coming trade rumors and the Nuggets just as coincidentally popped up in a today courtesy of Kelly Iko of The Athletic. Here’s an excerpt from the Ikos article on the Nuggets interest in Tucker: I don’t think the Rockets are in the business of giving players contenders, but they are certainly aware of an interest in him throughout the competition. After the exchange from Hardens to the Nets, The athletic reported on several teams asking about the availability of Tuckers. As the trading deadline approaches, that interest is still very much alive in the competition of contenders. Sources say teams like Brooklyn, Utah and Denver have all been snooping, and there are sure to be other contenders looking to improve in the second half of the season (think both teams in Los Angeles). Tucker is still a player who can help a winning team, probably more valuable to organizations with deep playoff runs in mind than a team like Houston making the switch. After entering the NBA in 2006 with the Toronto Raptors, Tucker went on to play abroad before returning to the NBA in 2012 with the Phoenix SunsTucker has since had another brief stint with the Raptors before joining the Houston missiles for the past four seasons. Tucker is certainly on the last nine of his career at the age of 35, but can still be a valuable piece for any team trying to make a playoff run. Tucker has never been one to cheat the box score, but his ability to shoot and defend from three could help a Denver team that’s plagued with injuries throughout the season. This seems like a minor rumor, but it is certainly a situation worth keeping an eye on as the deadline approaches.

