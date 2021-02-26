The next generation of men’s tennis stars has arrived

Ahead of the Australian Open final on Sunday, Novak Djokovic addressed a topic that has gained momentum in recent years: the young players in professional people’s tennis meeting and eventually catching up with the Big Three, consisting of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Djokovic . himself.

There has been a lot of talk about the new generation coming and taking over the three of us. But realistically, that still doesn’t happen, Djokovic said in an interview. I mean, we can talk about it all day if you want. But with all my respect for the other guys, they still have a lot of work to do.

With all due respect to Djokovic, there is much to be said about the next generation of tennis players, a generation on the verge of eclipsing the aging Big Three and taking over the sport altogether.

In the 2000s and 2010s, tennis fans around the world enjoyed the incredible performances that Federer, Nadal and Djokovic achieved. We saw them shatter records previously thought to be unbreakable, and they have continued to do so, with Djokovic contributing to an already impressive record Australian Open titles last Sunday. Even in the new decade, Nadal and Djokovic have combined to win three of the first four Grand Slam tournaments. This kind of dominance, the kind that spans three decades, is unprecedented in tennis, and it can be hard to see the possibility that it will ever end.

In recent years, however, there has been a change, a change that is barely perceptible when we look at the recent Grand Slam champions, but which is nevertheless present. Previously virtually untouchable to their challengers, these three stars are about to be conquered by a talented roster of young players eager to see their own names appear on the four prestigious Grand Slam trophies.

The day these young players arrive on the tennis world and take over was long awaited, but it may finally be. Five of the top 10 players on the ATP Tour are 25 or younger, compared to just one in 2013 and two as late as 2019. And these young players achieve results in major tournaments, gradually linger in later rounds, and gain confidence as they play. play. against and even defeating the Big Three.

A good example of this success was the most recent US Open final when 25-year-old Dominic Thiem defeated Alexander Zverev. You may have noticed that none of these players are Federer, Djokovic or Nadal, and that would be an astute observation. Last year, US Open broke a string of 14 consecutive Grand Slam finals in which one of the Big Three was in attendance, and it also broke a series of 13 consecutive Grand Slam finals in which one of the Big Three won.

At the 2020 US Open, not even a single member of the Big Three made it to the quarter-finals, despite Djokovic starting the tournament as the top-seeded player. The last time that no member of the Big Three made it to the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam was the 2004 French Open, in which Djokovic and Nadal did not even compete.

To be fair, Federer did not participate in the 2020 US Open as he was still recovering from knee surgery he underwent earlier that year, and Nadal did not participate due to concerns about COVID-19. So this tournament was different from others in that regard, but the trend of growing success from younger players is still evident.

After the Grand Slams, the ATP Finals is the second largest and most important tournament, and happens to be dominated by young players for the past four years. Players 26 and under have won all four of these years, and a member of the Big Three made it to the finals only once during that period. This wouldn’t be so remarkable were it not for the fact that a member of the Big Three had made it to the final of this tournament in 13 of the 14 years before and won 11 of those 13 matches. It seems they have recently lost their grip on an event they used to dominate, and this could be a sign of things to come.

As Djokovic said, there is still a lot of work to be done before these young players can claim to have surpassed the Big Three. In the Sunday finale, the Serbian superstar dismantled one of the next generation’s top talents in Daniil Medvedev. Djokovic reminded fans why he, Federer and Nadal have been on top for the past 25 years, but Medvedev’s presence in the final reminded us that change is on the way and probably faster than Djokovic is willing to believe.

