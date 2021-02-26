Tigers Are Faced Tough Test at No. 20 Arkansas





BATON ROUGE The LSU Tigers face a stiff test Saturday afternoon when they travel to Fayetteville, Arkansas to take over No. 20 Arkansas at Bud Walton Arena. The Razorbacks are one of the best teams in the country, winning eight consecutive Southeastern Conference games on Wednesday night, including an 81-66 win over No. 6 Alabama. The game will tip just after 1pm with Karl Ravech and Jimmy Dykes on the phone on ESPN2. The voice of the tigers, Chris Blair , and former coach John Brady will call on the member companies of the LSU Sports Radio Network (Guaranteed Media BR flagship Eagle98.1 FM). LSU and Arkansas are trying to secure the double byes of the SEC Tournament quarterfinals by finishing in the top four of the league. Arkansas is 10-4, 2.5 games behind league-leader Alabama, in the second game in the league. The Razorbacks are 18-5 in total. LSU is 14-7 overall and one match behind Arkansas in third place at 9-5. Since its consecutive losses against LSU and Alabama on the road, Arkansas has racked up league victories over Auburn, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Kentucky, Missouri, Florida, and Alabama. Moses Moody leads the team with 16.5 points per game and 5.6 rebounds per game, while JD Notae averages 12.5 points, Justin Smith 11.7 and Jalen Tate 11.2. LSU won the first meeting with the two teams on January 13, 92-76. LSU dominated early, taking a 21-point lead in the first half of the game thanks to 17-0 and 8-0 runs. LSU had all five starters in double digits, shooting 53.1 percent off the floor. Darius Days and Trendon Watford each of them each took a double double into play. Days ended with 18 points and 13 rebounds, while Watford had a game high of 23 points and 10 boards. Notae led Arkansas with 22 points while Moody 18. Jaylen Williams had 10 rebounds. LSU will try to recover from a lackluster 91-78 loss in Georgia on Tuesday evening. Cameron Thomas led the Tigers with 21 points, his seventh consecutive game of 20 points or more while Javonte Smart had 19 points. Watford had his second double double in a row with 13 points and 10 rebounds. After Saturday’s game, LSU will play two more games to complete the 17-game regular season. The Tigers will host Vanderbilt on Tuesday at 7:30 PM to close the home schedule and will travel to Columbia, Missouri on Saturday, March 6, to face the University of Missouri in a game that was postponed in January. LSU will eventually play 7 of the last 10 Southeastern Conference games on the road, including a four straight run and then three of the last four games.







