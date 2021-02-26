After breaks, WIU football is ready to finally start

MACOMB After disappointment of having to roll back the season opener for a week, the Western Illinois football team can now finally focus on opening the season as they kick off the Spring 2021 season on Saturday as host to the state of Missouri.

We were finally here, it was a long road, a long journey to get here, but there is tremendous excitement and excitement, said WIU football coach Jared Elliott. When you show up and you are with the kids every day, you feed on their energy. It’s been so long, it was too late, so the energy and excitement this week was high.

The Leathernecks were due to open in South Dakota a week ago, but a positive COVID-19 test in the Western camp forced the team to delay the first opener.

After the disappointment of learning their wait to play would intensify, the team returned to the focus of preparing for the season and the state of Missouri.

The initial mood, to be fair, the players were angry, the guys were frustrated, everyone wants to get to the point where you are in a real game week and can play and compete again, Elliott said. It’s been such a long road, a long journey, there have been so many ups and downs, starts and stops, it was tough but we talked to the guys and they know we have to get to the point where we are constantly feel comfortable with being uncomfortable because we can only control what we can control.

We couldn’t play against South Dakota, now we’re focusing on Missouri State, there’s no point in pouting so we had to get excited again for our next chance. There was clearly an emotional disappointment, but it happened very quickly, our guys did a great job flipping the script to regroup and shift our focus to the state of Missouri.

The Leathernecks not only fought against COVID in the run-up to kick-off, but also against the weather.

Snow and sub-zero temperatures last week forced WIU to adjust race week preparation, adding another change to the Bears preparation.

We’ve said it many times, were in a nontraditional time now and it’s the same for our preparation, so whatever we could do that day, whatever opportunity we had, we had to take advantage, Elliott said. Whether it was a mental day of film and meetings or a physical day when we could go out to practice, we had to take advantage and attack it with urgency as a team.

Being flexible was key, as Western is finally free to practice and the weather is good enough to get out regularly.

We haven’t had the number of training on the field that other teams have had, but our team has embraced what we can do, not what we can’t do and to do it the right way and the way we should do it to win a match, Elliott said. Whether it was running through the gym, a mental day of meetings, outdoor exercise, we had to attack as best we could every day.

Our staff did a great job, our guys did a great job with the non-traditional. We may not have had the amount of practice we’ve had, but I’m more than sure our team isn’t ready to play and fly around and compete on Saturday anymore.