Naomi Osaka’s Dramatic New Look, Australian Open

Naomi Osaka has put on a dramatic new look after winning the Australian Open. Image: Twitter / Getty

Naomi Osaka has sent her fans into a tailspin after showing off a dramatic new look on social media.

The Japanese star was already the talk of the tennis world after that winning her second Australian Open title on Saturday night.

GET WELL SOON: Ash Barty reveals injury toll after last shock loss

‘SO HONOR’: Tennis world breaks loose after Lleyton Hewitt’s announcement

The triumph was her fourth grand slam title, confirming her status as the new queen of women’s tennis.

But it’s not just her actions on the tennis court that have fans in a frenzy.

The 23-year-old surprised her followers on Friday when she posted a photo to Twitter showing her with long pink hair.

The new look is strikingly different from her usual brown curly hair, although Osaka did not clarify whether it was a wig.

Referring to a Japanese manga character, Osaka wrote, “Sakura could never have fun.”

The photo confused her followers, and even Jamaican Olympic legend Usain Bolt took note.

You wore it better @naomiosaka lol, ”he noted.

At the time of writing, Osaka’s photos had been liked more than 68,000 times, with 9,000 retweets and more than 700 comments.

Naomi Osaka’s incredible act for Australian Open ball kid

On Thursday, Osaka nodded brilliantly to an Australian Open ball girl after spotting her in a photo from Saturday night’s finale.

Osaka took to Twitter with a repost of the photo, showing the young girl beaming at Osaka as she celebrates in the foreground.

I was looking at pictures of AO and I just saw the ball girl in this hello, Osaka wrote.

Osaka is being hailed as a double-digit big winner in the wait after taking off into thin air with her latest Australian Open triumph.

Story continues

The Japanese superstar became the first woman since Monica Seles to win her first four grand slam finals 30 years ago and, along with the great Roger Federer, only the third player in the Open era to achieve this feat.

“That’s a great company,” said Osaka.

“I hope I can have an ounce of how their careers have developed.”

Serena and Venus Williams are the only active women’s players with more slams than Osaka, and three-time Open champion Mats Wilander is confident the 23-year-old phenomenon will score “10, 11, 12 – minimum” before quitting.

Naomi Osaka poses with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Trophy after winning the Australian Open. (Photo by Andy Cheung / Getty Images)

“She’s the best hard court player we’ve had in the women’s game since Serena was at her best,” said Wilander after Osaka beat Jennifer Brady 6-4 6-3 in the Australian Open final.

After adding a second Open title to her 2018 and 2020 US Open crowns, Osaka has two of the sport’s four biggest trophies and could potentially secure a grand slam outside of the calendar year if she entered the French Open in June and Wimbledon in July wins.

But at first she only thinks about grand slam No. 5.

“I really think I would have better luck on clay, because I don’t think I played bad at all last year,” said Osaka.

“It’s just something I have to get used to.

“There is absolutely no reason why I should not do well in those tournaments.”

with AAP

click here to sign up for our newsletter for the latest and most recent stories from Australia and around the world.