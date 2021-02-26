Toronto Raptors’ Pascal Siakam, Coach Nick Nurse, 5 Assistants Out For Friday’s Game Due To Protocols





The Raptors announced on Friday that star striker Pascal Siakam, head coach Nick Nurse, and five assistant coaches would not be available Friday night for Toronto’s game in Tampa, Florida, against the Houston Rockets due to NBA health and safety protocols. Toronto assistant Sergio Scariolo will serve as the team’s head coach. Scariolo was previously quarantined after returning to the United States after serving in his other role as head coach of the Spanish national team for EuroBasket 2022 qualifiers earlier this month. The coaches who are out for Friday’s game will continue to work remotely. The Raptors are already on the bench, with assistant coach Chris Finch recently leaving the team to replace Ryan Saunders as the Minnesota Timberwolves head coach. Despite most of Toronto’s coaching staff being unavailable for Friday’s game, the NBA ultimately ruled that contact tracking would not extend to players other than Siakam, allowing Friday night’s game to be played. The competition assesses all of these decisions on a case-by-case basis, depending on how much time people spend around someone testing positive, whether masks were worn, and other factors. That has at times sparked some controversy, such as when the league initially ruled that Kevin Durant could not play against the Raptors shortly before the game started earlier this month – only for Durant to play in the first quarter and then out of the game pulled in the third quarter due to health and safety protocols. Toronto is one of four teams that have not postponed a game this season. The others are the Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers, and LA Clippers. The Raptors played on Wednesday when they lost to the Heat in Miami. They lost to the Philadelphia 76ers at home on Tuesday. Toronto is spending this season in Tampa due to border restrictions and quarantine requirements for those crossing the US-Canada border. For the same reason, the Raptors also had to spend extra time in Florida last summer ahead of the NBA bubble at the Walt Disney World Resort outside Orlando.

