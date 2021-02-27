No. 17 USC Womens Tennis Falls 6-1 to No. 6 UCLA





Ladies tennis | February 26, 2021 LOS ANGELES – The No. 17 USC women’s tennis team lost 6-1 to crosstown’s rival, the No. 6 UCLA Bruins in a non-conference game today (Feb. 26) at Marks Stadium. Due to the loss, the Trojans are 5-3 in the 2021 season. On a sunny, cloudless day in Los Angeles, crosstown’s rivals came to court. The doubles started first and the Bruins were the first to draw blood when Goulak / Wolff defeated USC’s Ewing / McKee 6-1 on lane two. On the first track, the Cayetano / Cheong Trojans competed against the nation’s No. 1 doubles team in UCLA’s 1 Bolton / Hart. The Trojan tandem fought hard, but fell to the number 1 of Bruins 6-4 to give UCLA the double point. The match on lane three was over and the Trojan pair Dvorak / Willson defeated the Bruin duo Altick / Johnson 6-4. Dvorak / Willson are unbeaten in the season with three consecutive wins. The Trojans singled at a 0-1 deficit. The Bruins continued to roll with the momentum gained in the doubles as No. 7 Abbey Forbes beat the Trojan sophomore No. 48. Eryn Cayetano 6-1, 6-4 on lane one. Soon after, USC’s redshirt senior Clare McKee fell to UCLA’s Annette Goulak 6-4, 6-1 on lane six. The Bruins were 3-0 ahead. Sasha Vagramov, number 113 from UCLA, defeated the Trojan redshirt senior Summer Dvorak 6-3, 6-3 on lane five to record the game for the Bruins. This loss broke Dvorak’s five-game winning streak. Although UCLA had won the game, the remaining jobs were gone. Vivian Wolff of UCLA defeated USC junior Danielle Willson 6-4, 6-4 on court four to increase Bruins’ lead to 5-0. Trojan junior Salma Ewing dropped her first set 6-4 against UCLA’s No. 19 Jada Hart, but she fought back in a real fashion fight by taking the next set 6-4 and winning her 10-point tiebreaker 10-6 to place the only point on the board for USC. With this win, Ewing improves her winning streak to four straight matches. After losing the first set 6-3 to UCLA’s No. 9 Elysia Bolton, freshman No. 103 Naomi Cheong recovered from a five games-to-love deficit to impressively win the second set 7-5 and force a 10-point tiebreaker set. After a close battle, Bolton won the tiebreaker to claim the match with a 10-8 score. After today’s loss, USC still holds an all-time 50-49 record at UCLA. The Trojans will face the Bruins again on April 16 in a conference match at 1:30 p.m. PT in Westwood, California. The Women of Troy will return to Marks Stadium tomorrow (Feb. 27) to play at No. 13 Oklahoma State at noon PT. UCLA 6, USC 1 February 26, 2021 Marks Stadium | Los Angeles, California. Double # 1 Bolton / Hart (UCLA) beats. Cayetano / Cheong (USC) 6-3 * Goulak / Wolff (UCLA) defeats. Ewing / McKee (USC) 6-1 Dvorak / Willson (USC) defeats. Altick / Johnson (UCLA) 6-4 Order of finishing: 2, 1 *, 3

UCLA wins the colon Singles # 7 Abbey Forbes (UCLA) beats. # 48 Eryn Cayetano (USC) 6-1, 6-4 # 9 Elysia Bolton (UCLA) beats. # 103 Naomi Cheong (USC) 6-3, 5-7, 1-0 (10-8) Salma Ewing (USC) def. # 19 Jada Hart (UCLA) 4-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-6) Vivian Wolff (UCLA) def. Danielle Willson (USC) 6-4, 6-4 # 113 Sasha Vagramov (UCLA) beats. Summer Dvorak (USC) 6-3, 6-3 Annette Goulak (UCLA) defeats. Clare McKee (USC) 6-4, 6-1 Order of finishing: 1, 6, 5 *, 4, 3, 2

