Sports
San Jose Sharks return to the ice without Tomas Hertl
It would have been understandable if the San Jose Sharks had experienced some mixed feelings when they returned to work Friday.
The Sharks trained for the first time since Tuesday because no other player except Tomas Hertl ended up on the NHL’s COVID-19 list with a positive coronavirus test. Their Saturday home game with the St. Louis Blues remained on track to be played as scheduled.
They also thought of Hertl, while Captain Logan Couture said, We’ve all checked in with him and he’s cheerful, so that’s clearly good news. Good news in a situation of bad news. ”
But the reality is also that the Sharks will be without one of their main players in Hertl for the next two weeks, if not longer, just as they embark on one of the most challenging parts of their schedule.
Hertl tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week and it looks like he will miss the next six Sharks games or more due to NHL protocols.
“It’s safe to say he’s a fortnight off before we see him in our line-up again,” said Sharks coach Bob Boughner, adding that the veteran forward was asymptomatic and isolating at home. “Great loss of course.”
Hertl first appeared on the NHL’s COVID-19 list on Wednesday, just hours after the Sharks abruptly canceled training for the day. The Sharks also did not train on Thursdays, but did not receive any more positive tests, paving the way for them to resume skating at their facility.
“It is good news for us that we are now on day three and we have not had any more positive cases,” said Boughner.
Boughner said Hertl was unsure how he would have contracted the disease.
The Sharks played against Blues in St. Louis last Saturday and returned home immediately after the game. The Sharks played against Minnesota Wild on Monday and trained in San Jose on Tuesday. Although the sharks are San Jose, they are limited to travel between their homes and their San Jose training facility or SAP Center.
Hertl’s case was the team’s first since the regular season for the Sharks began on January 14, as they went through about six weeks with no other player appearing on the list besides Max Letunov.
“If it happens to one of your guys, I think it’s a bit of a wake-up call,” said Boughner, who has shown the way his team has adhered to league and local protocols. “We’re no different from anyone else in society, and you just have to be very, very careful.”
Hertl’s absence leaves a huge void for the Sharks as they try to gain some traction in the West Division playoff race.
After Saturday, the Sharks (7-8-2) will host the Colorado Avalanche on Mondays and Wednesdays, the Vegas Golden Knights on March 5 and 6, and the Blues again on March 8 – all teams with Stanley Cup aspirations. The game that the Sharks would play with the Golden Knights on Thursday, but was postponed due to the positive test of Hertls, has not yet been rescheduled by the NHL.
Hertl would miss all those games if he couldn’t play again until March 12, when the Sharks play the Anaheim Ducks. That assumes the Sharks’ schedule doesn’t change between now and then.
This is a tough spot, one that could put the seventh sharks in a hole they can’t escape as they lose a handful of consecutive games.
“Losing Tommy, your third leading point-getter and playing in all situations, it’s a tough loss and we’re playing a little understaffed too,” said Boughner. “It’s an opportunity for other guys, but we’re probably getting into what I would say is the hardest part of our schedule here.”
Hertl is third on the Sharks with 11 points and is second of all forwards in average time on ice with just under 20 minutes per game. He plays on the Sharks power play and penalty kill, taking more face-offs than anyone else on the Sharks roster.
Couture leads all forwards in average time on the ice at 7:47 PM per game and is the leader of the Sharks with 10 goals and 16 points. Dylan Gambrell, who missed Monday’s game with a head injury, is likely to take Hertl’s spot as the second-line pivotal role, and Patrick Marleau played center for most of this season. Boughner said center Sasha Chmelevski, whose last game was on Feb. 5, will play center against the Blues.
“It will affect us,” said Couture. “Other guys will have the chance to play more minutes. Through the middle we will let other guys play longer minutes, special teams, penalty kill, because Tommy does it all for us.”
INJURY UPDATES
Boughner said defender Radim Simek, who has missed the last four games with an upper body injury, was a full-fledged participant in training. Boughner said he would see how he and Gambrell felt after Saturday morning’s skate before making any decisions, but indications are that both will play against St. Louis.
Surprisingly, Boughner said Erik Karlsson skated on Friday, adding that the defender “felt much better than expected”. Boughner said that Karlsson, who has also missed four consecutive games, will skate Saturday morning “and we can make some decisions about him too.”
Boughner said Karlsson, who has a groin injury. went through Friday’s entire workout with combat drills.
“He’s worked hard and he’s been rehabilitated and he knows when he’s ready,” said Boughner of Karlsson. “We don’t want to put him in a situation where he would hurt himself.”
RELIEF WIRE
The Sharks put Stefan Noesen on waivers on Friday. Other NHL teams have 24 hours to claim Noesen. Otherwise, the Sharks can assign him to the AHL, where he will have a chance to play, Boughner said. Noesen, 28, played in five of the Sharks 17 games this season. He had no point and took an average of 9 minutes and 32 seconds of ice time per game.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]e: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]