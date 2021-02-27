Tigers selling 4 star DE when staying in the state





One of LSU Football’s top recruiting goals for 2022 is four-star defense J’mond Tapp. Tapp, 6-foot-3/245 lbs of Donaldsonville, LA (Ascension Catholic), is ranked in the 247Sports composite rankings as the No. 7 player in Louisiana and the No. 8 weak side in the 2022 recruitment class. Unsurprisingly, Mond has many potential suitors. The Louisiana resident currently has listings from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, and USC, among others. LSU Football’s recruitment field for Tapp is crystal clear Clearly, Tapp is a major recruiting target for many of the country’s top programs, especially since he has the scope to stay on the defensive end at the next level. Influencing the quarterback is a vital ingredient to success in the SEC. And Tapp could certainly help the Tigers (and other programs) in that area. So how does LSU land him? They will clearly have to do a great job building a relationship with Tapp, which is something the Tigers technical staff has already started doing. But LSU also has to sell Tapp on something that other programs cannot provide. The opportunity to be a star in your home state. That’s another thing the Tigers have already started doing. “He (Ed Orgeron) just tells me we need you in the state, no other way to go than in the state,” Tapp explained recently to 247Sports“Stay close to your family and everything.” Keeping elite players capable is a priority for Coach O. And keeping elite players capable is an even greater priority for Orgeron, who is a defensive coach at heart. Tapp says Alabama, Louisville and LSU are its current top three. But the talented defensive ending wants to take some more visits before making his decision. This is likely LSU’s battle to lose, but the Tigers will have to keep pushing the in-state angle to make sure they lock down Tapp and prevent him from moving to a rival program.

