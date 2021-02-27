Bryant sweeps LIU with comeback in the second half





SMITHFIELD, RI – The Bryant University men’s basketball team rallied 12 behind with 6:34 remaining to take a heart-stopping 63-60 victory at Long Island University on Friday afternoon at the Chace Athletic Center. Bryant improved to 9-0 in the Chace this season and took at least an NEC semi-final home game with the dramatic comeback. The Bulldogs will close their regular season next Tuesday and Wednesday with a chance to take their first NEC Regular-Season title. On Friday, Alex Rivera’s lay-up gave the Sharks a 59-47 lead with 6:34 left in the game. Bryant would score better than LIU 16-1 the rest of the way. Junior Chris Childs pulls Bryant in two with an exciting four-point play with 2:49 over, then takes up two free throws to level the game a minute later. Sophomore Michael Green III then threw a pair of free throws with two seconds remaining to give Bryant the lead. An LIU three at the buzzer fell off the edge. Bryant played five players in double figures, with Green III leading the way with 14. Redshirt senior Hall Elisias added 12 points and 14 boards, classmate Peter Kiss posted 13 points and 10 boards and sophomore Charles Pride finished with 10. Childs scored everything. are 10 points in the final 3:26. Game information

Bryant 63, LIU 60

Records: Bryant 14-5, 10-4 NEC | Lin 9-9, 9-9 NEC

Place: Chace Athletic Center (Smithfield, RI) Key moments With the Bulldogs behind with six, Childs dribbled once and then launched a three from the top. The ball shot through the net when Childs got fouled. He would finish the four-point game.

After tying 60-60 with 10 seconds to go, Green III stormed to the ring and got fouled hard with 2.7 seconds to go. He calmly sank two free throws. How it happened Like Thursday, the start of Friday’s game was played at a hectic pace. While both teams brought their own energy into an empty gym, the Bulldogs and Sharks played basket-by-basket.

Green III drilled a wide open three from the top to make it 14-12 and Elisias followed with a full palm on the other end.

Kiss converted on the other side after the block to make it 16-12 with 13:28 to go.

LIU then rattled off the next nine runs before an Elisias dunk and a Kiss tied three things at 21-21.

From there it would go back and forth as the teams would trade half of baskets for the remaining nine minutes.

An Alex Rivera three would give LIU a 34-30 lead with 3:47 to go in the half.

Bryant responded. Luis Hurtado Jr. finished on the edge and Green III followed with a step-back trifecta to make it 35-34 with 2:39 left.

Green III would then sink a float and Elisias knocked home an attack board to give the Bulldogs a 39-36 lead at the break.

While the Bulldogs were trapped in a 2-for-13 shooting, LIU posted a 19-4 run to take a 12-point lead with 6:34 left.

Kiss took a few free throws to make it a 10-point game and Elisias completed a beautiful bounce pass from Childs to make it eight.

After an LIU miss, Childs charges and puts down the rim while it gets soiled for a conventional three-point game.

Moments later, Childs pushed for a three and an error was made for a four-point play to make it 60-58 with 2:49 left.

A minute later, Childs recharged the rim and it was dirty. He chose both free throws to equalize the game.

Kiss then intercepted a LIU pass to establish a Bryant ball possession. Green III got the ball out of the inbounds and got an error when going to the edge. He chose both free throws. Statistics Bryant finished the game with 20-of-59 from the field (.339), 7-of-24 (.292) from three and 16-of-20 (.800) from the line.

Bryant defeated LIU, 40-32.

The Bulldogs turned the ball over just 13 times at night.

Green III finished with 14 points and made 6 of 8 free throws. He added three assists.

Kiss posted a double-double with 13 points and 10 boards. He added three times.

Elisias also finished with a double-double, posting 12 points and 14 plates. He added two blocks.

Pride ended with 10 points and two steals.

Childs added 10 points. Game notes With the win, the Bulldogs secured a home game of the NEC in the semifinal on March 6.

Bryant is now at home 9-0 this season. It’s the best start in home DI program history.

After not beating LIU since 2016, the Bulldogs recorded two wins in less than 24 hours.

Kiss ended with his first double of the year.

Elisias placed his fourth double-double of the year, making him the sports director. Next one Bryant will round out the regular season next week when it hosts Mount St. Mary’s on Tuesdays (March 2) and Wednesday (March 3). The tip for both games is set at 4pm

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos