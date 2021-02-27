Former local prep stars lead Thomas More in an unusual 2021 football schedule

CRESTVIEW HILLS Five days after Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl victory, the Thomas More Saints got on a bus to play in Cumberland, Tennessee.

Thomas More to play in the NAIA’s Mid-South Conference that voted in the heat of the coronavirus pandemic last July postpone football season to spring

With 3:06 to play in that game, sophomore quarterback Jay Volpenhein growled 34 yards for the winning score, giving Coach Trever Stellman his first win of 2021 and the program’s first-ever football win in February.

Volpenhein is from Anderson High School. After a stint at Tiffin University, he switched and has so far made a going 18-for-34 passing for 220 yards in the opener and 91 yards rushing and adding the game-winning score.

He followed that up with a 15-for-29 show for 272 yards and four touchdowns last weekend in Thomas More’s home debut, a 48-27 clock from Campbellsville.

“We have a lot of great talent on offense and defense,” Volpenhein said as the snow melted on Tuesday. “Our defense scored three touchdowns last week. I’ve never seen that personally. We have a lot of guns in all positions. I think it’s going to be good in the future.”

Like some of his Saints teammates, Volpenhein is reviving his career and is ecstatic to have the pads back on after missing out on a fall football season over things beyond his control.

“It’s exciting to be out there,” said the saint’s sophomore. “I didn’t know what I would be able to do. I let my instincts take over. I just have fun playing again.”

At Anderson, Volpenhein threw for over 7,300 yards and ran for over 2,000 yards in his junior and senior campaigns for coach Evan Dreyer. He was Eastern Cincinnati Conference Offensive Player of the Year in the fall of 2016 and 2017. He is not the only local prep legend to grace the field for the Saints.

Senior fullback Monalo Caldwell transferred from Ohio Dominican. In his second, junior and senior seasons with Colerain playing for then head coach Tom Bolden he was the Greater Miami Conference First Team, rushing more than 3,200 yards from the Cardinals’ legendary triple option. The 5-foot-10, 210-pound back is a workhorse.

“We have to give credit to the coaches,” said Caldwell. ‘They found us. They brought us here. They brought a lot of 513 boys, a lot of Kentucky boys, but they brought all of us from good programs. Now we’re all here together and we go together as one. ‘

Caldwell now finds himself teammates with many he fought in high school. Also with the COVID-19 rules giving players extra eligibility, he plans to return to play another season with Thomas More. So far he has run 86 yards and a touchdown, while also contributing three tackles on defense.

After a catch of four, 46-yard feat in week one against Cumberland, former Lloyd High threat Charles Gaines burned Campbellsville in Crestview Hills one winter day. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound receiver caught seven balls from Volpenhein for 145 yards and two scores.

Gaines and former La Salle Lancer Craig Wills receive 1-2 for the Saints, with Wills leading the way in all yards while also returning kicks. Wills came to Thomas More when Cincinnati Christian University closed its doors.

Gaines became a saint after stints at Grand Valley State and Lindsey Wilson. He gives quarterback Volpenhein a pro-sized target.

“It’s exciting to just be here, even though some days are cold,” said Gaines. “It’s nice to be here with the guys and get the chance to still play. We have a group of guys who really want to be out here. Just being out here in the cold February shows our commitment and how we want to be together. “

From Conner High School, 1.8 meter junior linebacker Peyton Van Horn has already passed in his opening games. He tied Fairfield’s Del Thomas with eight tackles against Cumberland plus a sack and 1.5 tackles for loss, then came back against Campbellsville last week and added a pick-six, eight more tackles and one more tackle for loss.

Van Horn originally continued in Eastern Kentucky, but has found a better balance with the team at Thomas More.

“It’s a good time!” Van Horn said. “We’ve been on a long journey with COVID. Everyone stays healthy and it’s great to be back on the field. It feels like family here and I love it!”

Van Horn’s Conner teammate Brian Manning Jr. is a senior defensive back. Throughout the squad, there have been those who were high school teammates who have reunited on the turf in Crestview Hills. The pair were defensive captains at Conner.

“It’s nice to have the locals in the Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky area,” Manning said. “We have a different chemistry I think than most schools would have.”

The leader of the 2-0 Saints is Stellman who was Thomas More’s quarterback between 2005-2009. Many of his assistants are from the area and are familiar with the brand of football played in the region, such as head coach Chris Norwell from Anderson and the University of Illinois.

“We want to recruit guys who know what it takes to be winners,” said Stellman. “The gains we’ve made in the past are a good selling point for these kids. It helps on the recruiting side to get the local kids we need to stay a really good program.”

The weather has broken a bit and Stellman feels that the climate is now comparable to that of Thomas More in an autumn season. Rather than looking from afar, the Saints postponed a season, albeit a few months.

In addition to the mentioned secondary schools, Thomas More’s selection includes players from Wyoming, Lawrenceburg, Wayne, Badin, Hamilton, Fairfield, Winton Woods, Lebanon, Elder, Covington Catholic, Mason, Roger Bacon, South Dearborn, La Salle, Boone County, Moeller, Simon Kenton, Scott, Dixie Heights, Ryle , Ludlow, Campbell County, Madeira, Bellevue, Finneytown, West Clermont, Mariemont, Walton-Verona, Oak Hills, Holy Cross and Newport Central Catholic.

The Saints play at BB&T Field on campus and host Bethel, Tennessee, Friday at 5:00 PM. Then they are free until March 12 when they travel to Pikeville. The Thomas Mor program is in its 31st season. They were 7-3 in 2018 as an NCAA DIII independent and 4-7 in 2019 in the NAIA under Stellman.