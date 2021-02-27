Opening of a $ 27 million state-of-the-art tennis facility in SF’s Golden Gate Park – CBS San Francisco





SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Tennis enthusiasts in San Francisco will have new state-of-the-art courts to play when Golden Gate Park opens the new Lisa and Douglas Goldman Tennis Center in a matter of days. The $ 27 million project to renovate the park’s courts initially broke ground in April 2019, with the brand new facility now opening Wednesday. READ MORE: Project Home: Advocates Seek A 10-Year Policy Plan To Address California’s Housing Crisis “The Goldman Tennis Center facility honors the incredible history of tennis in Golden Gate Park and provides a place where the next generation of players can learn persistence, integrity and fair play,” Breed said in a statement. “This year has shown us how important it is for all our residents to have access to open space and opportunities for outdoor recreation. This beautifully designed, accessible space will be a wonderful place for San Franciscans to get outside, exercise and have fun in a safe way. “ The refurbished facility includes 16 United States Tennis Association (USTA) regulatory courts, as well as a sunken stadium-style pitch. In addition, five mini courts can be used to teach tennis or to play pickleball. The facility also includes the 7800 square foot Taube Family Clubhouse, which consists of a lounge, recreation room, dressing room and kitchen, patio and garden. A dynamic ceramic tile mural created by local artist Sanaz Mazinani also gives the facility flair. A dedicated classroom in the facility will help strengthen the Recreation and Park Department’s youth tennis programs, which are provided to children from deprived areas of the city. READ MORE: UPDATE: Suspect, victim identified in fatal Oakland Park children’s shooting “We are delighted to see the tennis center in Golden Gate Park revitalized as the hub of public tennis in the city, inspiring many future generations of players to learn, compete and create a community around the sport of tennis said Martha Ehrenfeld, co-chair of the Tennis Coalition of San Francisco. The new facility is named after Lisa and Douglas Goldman of the Lisa and Douglas Goldman Fund, who partner with the Koret Foundation, Taube Philanthropies, the Fisher Family, and Jackie and Joby Pritzker to fund the project. In addition, $ 4.5 million of the 2012 clean and safe city neighborhood bond was used. The center offers discounts for youth, seniors, and San Francisco residents. Although the center opens on Wednesday, reservations in court started on Friday. Reservations can be made online at http://www.goldmantenniscenter.com or by calling (415) 581-2540. MORE NEWS: EPA Drops Trump-Era Challenge Of Redwood City Salt Ponds Protection Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

