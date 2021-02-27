Paul Stirling: In-form batsman wins Player of the Year and Decade at Irish Cricket Awards

Stirling has suffered centuries in four of his last six ODIs, including a 142 knockout against England last August

Paul Stirling dominated the Irish Cricket Awards on Friday, just as he has dominated the bowling attacks in his Irish shirt lately.

After four centuries in his last six one-day internationals, the 30-year-old was an automatic pick for men’s international player of the year.

But he also picked up the Irish Men’s Player of the Decade, which he said came as a surprise to him.

“There have been so many great names out there in the last ten years,” he said.

“To top it off, I’m not quite sure, but I’m really happy with the award.”

Stirlings ‘excellent success rate’

Kevin O’Brien’s sensational innings, which helped Ireland stun England at the 2011 World Cup, would have marked him as an early favorite to take the credit, but have Stirling’s consistency over the years and ability to score quickly made him the most influential player. in the squad.

“He has an excellent success rate, which gives the team the best chance of success against the top countries,” said former Irish players Peter Gillespie, Alan Lewis and Andrew White, who judged the award for Player of the Decade.

Stirling’s greatest mental quality seems to be the complete absence of any complacency, despite his incredible form for Ireland.

“I’d always be one of those who think a lack of form could just be around the corner,” Stirling added at the ceremony, which pretty much took place because of the global pandemic.

“I always feel like they will be a 16-year-old in Ireland who will come into my place, so I always think tomorrow’s game or the next series is absolutely essential.”

With the Irish women’s team not being able to play any international games at all in 2020 and early 2021 due to Covid-19, no Women’s International Player of the Year was presented, but Kim Garth was announced as the Country’s International Women’s Player of the Decade.

“Kim made his debut at the age of 14, finishing the decade with the highest batting average of an Irish player in T20s, and the best bowling average of the past decade in ODIs for Irish women,” said judges Carrie Archer, Miriam Grealey, Barbara McDonald and Rob O’Connor.

Roy Torrens’ death last month was a hugely sad occasion for Irish cricket and wider sport on the island

Torrens wins outstanding service honor

Internationals Simi Singh and Laura Delany received the inter-provincial player and Super Series player awards, while Strabane cricket stalwart Peter Gillespie joined Caitriona Beggs and Jimmy Boucher (posthumously) to be inducted into the Irish Cricket Hall of Fame.

The most emotional accolade of the evening was the outstanding contribution and service to Irish cricket honors awarded to Roy Torrens, who passed away last month.

Roy’s great friend and former president of Cricket Ireland, Robin Walsh, accepted the award on behalf of the popular Northwest man’s family.

“Joan and the girls are absolutely honored,” he added.

“Roy was an icon, there was no question that he was one of the greatest figures in Irish cricket – in fact, I could give you an argument as to why he was the greatest all-round figure in Irish cricket.”

There was even more success for the Northwest when the Bready Cricket Club picked up the spirit of the cricket prize after providing tremendous support to older and vulnerable residents in their communities during the pandemic.

ITW IRISH CRICKET AWARDS 2021

ITW International Men’s Player of Decade: Paul Stirling

Hanley Energy International Women’s Player of the Decade: Kim Garth

ITW International Men’s Player of the Year: Paul Stirling

Test triangle Interprovincial player of the year men: Simi Singh

Arachas Super Series Player of the Year: Laura Delany

Tildenet Club of the Year: Limerick Cricket Club

O’Neill’s Club Male Player of the Year: John Anderson

O’Neill’s Club Female Player of the Year: Alana Dalzell

Cricket Writers of Ireland Hall of Fame inductees: Caitriona Beggs, Peter Gillespie, Jimmy Boucher (posthumous)

Gibney’s Outstanding Contribution and Service to Irish Cricket: Roy Torrens

Clear Currency Volunteering Excellence Award: Michael Hickey

Techfynder Cricket Official of the Year: Ian Houston

Shapoorji Pallonji Excellent Contribution to Coaching: Brian O’Rourke

Turkish Airlines Special Jury Spirit of Cricket Award: Bready Cricket Club