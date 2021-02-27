Sports
Paul Stirling: In-form batsman wins Player of the Year and Decade at Irish Cricket Awards
Paul Stirling dominated the Irish Cricket Awards on Friday, just as he has dominated the bowling attacks in his Irish shirt lately.
After four centuries in his last six one-day internationals, the 30-year-old was an automatic pick for men’s international player of the year.
But he also picked up the Irish Men’s Player of the Decade, which he said came as a surprise to him.
“There have been so many great names out there in the last ten years,” he said.
“To top it off, I’m not quite sure, but I’m really happy with the award.”
Stirlings ‘excellent success rate’
Kevin O’Brien’s sensational innings, which helped Ireland stun England at the 2011 World Cup, would have marked him as an early favorite to take the credit, but have Stirling’s consistency over the years and ability to score quickly made him the most influential player. in the squad.
“He has an excellent success rate, which gives the team the best chance of success against the top countries,” said former Irish players Peter Gillespie, Alan Lewis and Andrew White, who judged the award for Player of the Decade.
Stirling’s greatest mental quality seems to be the complete absence of any complacency, despite his incredible form for Ireland.
“I’d always be one of those who think a lack of form could just be around the corner,” Stirling added at the ceremony, which pretty much took place because of the global pandemic.
“I always feel like they will be a 16-year-old in Ireland who will come into my place, so I always think tomorrow’s game or the next series is absolutely essential.”
With the Irish women’s team not being able to play any international games at all in 2020 and early 2021 due to Covid-19, no Women’s International Player of the Year was presented, but Kim Garth was announced as the Country’s International Women’s Player of the Decade.
“Kim made his debut at the age of 14, finishing the decade with the highest batting average of an Irish player in T20s, and the best bowling average of the past decade in ODIs for Irish women,” said judges Carrie Archer, Miriam Grealey, Barbara McDonald and Rob O’Connor.
Torrens wins outstanding service honor
Internationals Simi Singh and Laura Delany received the inter-provincial player and Super Series player awards, while Strabane cricket stalwart Peter Gillespie joined Caitriona Beggs and Jimmy Boucher (posthumously) to be inducted into the Irish Cricket Hall of Fame.
The most emotional accolade of the evening was the outstanding contribution and service to Irish cricket honors awarded to Roy Torrens, who passed away last month.
Roy’s great friend and former president of Cricket Ireland, Robin Walsh, accepted the award on behalf of the popular Northwest man’s family.
“Joan and the girls are absolutely honored,” he added.
“Roy was an icon, there was no question that he was one of the greatest figures in Irish cricket – in fact, I could give you an argument as to why he was the greatest all-round figure in Irish cricket.”
There was even more success for the Northwest when the Bready Cricket Club picked up the spirit of the cricket prize after providing tremendous support to older and vulnerable residents in their communities during the pandemic.
ITW IRISH CRICKET AWARDS 2021
ITW International Men’s Player of Decade: Paul Stirling
Hanley Energy International Women’s Player of the Decade: Kim Garth
ITW International Men’s Player of the Year: Paul Stirling
Test triangle Interprovincial player of the year men: Simi Singh
Arachas Super Series Player of the Year: Laura Delany
Tildenet Club of the Year: Limerick Cricket Club
O’Neill’s Club Male Player of the Year: John Anderson
O’Neill’s Club Female Player of the Year: Alana Dalzell
Cricket Writers of Ireland Hall of Fame inductees: Caitriona Beggs, Peter Gillespie, Jimmy Boucher (posthumous)
Gibney’s Outstanding Contribution and Service to Irish Cricket: Roy Torrens
Clear Currency Volunteering Excellence Award: Michael Hickey
Techfynder Cricket Official of the Year: Ian Houston
Shapoorji Pallonji Excellent Contribution to Coaching: Brian O’Rourke
Turkish Airlines Special Jury Spirit of Cricket Award: Bready Cricket Club
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]