Football coaches respond to increased capacity for matches as the season begins – The Stanly News & Press





With increased capacity allowed by the North Carolina government Roy Cooper, high school football coaches are responding to the news. Albemarle head coach Richard Davis said it was the right decision by our governor and it was an easy decision for me. Parents want to be able to watch their children play, and this keeps families from making difficult decisions about who will watch which game. Davis also said it also goes without saying that more people in the stands will generate more income for schools to make up for some of the losses we’ve suffered. Now we just need everyone to follow the guidelines and enjoy the games. The Bulldogs play at Chatham Central on Friday. Speaking of Stanly’s North End and its increased capacity, North Stanly head coach Scott Crisco said, I’m all for it. At least now our parents and families can come and watch their son play. This community needs high school football, and high school football needs our community in the games. It is a step in the right direction. North was scheduled to play against West Stanly on Friday, but the game was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. The only team that will play this week is South Stanly, which hosts South Davidson on Thursday at 6:30 pm. The fans are dying to watch football as badly as the players want to play, said South head coach Ryan Ochier. I have had several people ask how they can get tickets for tonight’s game as it is already sold out. They just have to wait a week. The defending Stanly Cup champion, West Stanly, won’t be in action until March 12 when the Colts open the Rocky River Conference, at home against Forest Hills. About Charles Curcio Charles Curcio was the sports editor of Stanly News & Press from 1999-2001 and currently has held the same position since 2008. He received the NCHSAA Tim Stevens Media Representative of the Year and was named CNHI Sports Editor of the Year in 2014. He has also been honored twice by the North Carolina Press Association.

