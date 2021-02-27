Microsoft introduces Perks Plus package with remote perks for employees





Microsoft has introduced a new wellness program that allows employees to spend $ 1,200 each year.

Employees can spend it on almost anything, even hobbies, but not nunchucks.

Tech companies have had to rethink the benefits during the pandemic as remote working increases burnout.

Visit Insider’s Business section for more stories. Microsoft just introduced a new employee wellness program that allows employees to spend as much as $ 1,200 a year on practically anything to support “ physical, mental and emotional and financial wellbeing, ” from paying student loans to seeds and plants for gardening and cooking classes , Insider has learned. The new benefit program, called Perks Plus, expands and replaces Microsoft’s previous Stay Fit wellness program, which required employees to spend $ 800 on health and fitness-related purchases. Perks Plus, which will be rolled out to many employees in the workforce of 166,000 employees around the world in 2021 and early 2022, offers “broad categories of refundable items and services designed to be relevant, inclusive and cover a wider range of lives. . / career stages, “according to internal documents reviewed by Insider. The program appears to significantly expand the types of purchases employees can spend, with notable exceptions such as game consoles, sailboat moorings, and non-standing desks. The program even allows employees to spend up to one rocking chair “per year.” The documents make it clear that Microsoft is committed to helping promote positive mental and physical fitness: bicycles are included, but electric scooters, airplanes and other vehicles without a “ fitness component ” are not, and the rules specifically prohibit the issuing of guns and bows. and arrows, swords, nunchucks and weapons in general. Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for more information. The shift to remote working has changed the way technology companies offer perks, as tech industry workers report feeling more burned out than before the pandemic, and with not everyone in the office together, it is becoming more difficult to reap traditional benefits on the ground. workplace. The rules also allow employees to pay for a table tennis line-up, but not other “table games” such as table football or air hockey. For example, Google is known for lavish benefits, including free food, massages, and on-site gyms in its offices. Early on in the pandemic, the company told its employees they couldn’t afford food or other perks, such as home office furniture and fitness subscriptions, while working from home. Google has since offered $ 1,000 for office furniture and explored new ways to attract employees, including by paying off student loans. In addition to rethinking benefits, Microsoft has introduced a more flexible work policy that will continue after the office reopened. Microsoft will provide more flexibility in where and how often employees work, making remote part-time work standard for most employees, according to internal documents reviewed by Insider. Are you a Microsoft employee or do you have insights to share? Reach out to reporter Ashley Stewart via Signal’s encrypted messaging app (+ 1-425-344-8242) or email ([email protected]).

