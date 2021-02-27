Duke Women moves to first place at ACC Indoors on Saturday





CLEMSON, SC Senior Sara Platek earned a silver medal in the women’s 5000m and the Duke women finished the second day of the ACC Indoor Championships in first place in the team standings with 42 points. Multiple career best marks helped the Blue Devil women overtake Louisville in the team standings on Saturday, with the Cardinals chasing 39 points. The Duke men finished the day eighth with 19 points. Platek earned her first career medal in an ACC encounter by posting a PR time of 16: 16.28 on her season debut. She will be the first Blue Devil to collect All-ACC awards in the 5000m for women ever since Juliet Bottorff in 2014. After winning her own silver medal in the women’s high jump on Friday, senior Erin Marsh put in another All-ACC performance in the long jump, where her PR mark of 6.12 meters was good for fourth place. The distance takes her to third place in Duke’s indoor history. The Buford, Georgia native also reached Saturday’s final in the 60-meter hurdles, when she beat her 8.29-second school record by clocking 8.18, finishing third in the preliminary round. The last three events of the heptathlon took place on Saturday morning, with a graduate student Harry Lord ending with 4,954 points for sixth place. Lord climbed the standings by winning the 1000m with a time of 2: 41.99, followed by finishing fifth in the pole vault with a height of 4.40 m (14-5.25). During the pentathlon, a pair of Blue Devils were awarded All-ACC Second Team junior status Isabel Wakefield (3,936 points) and sophomore Elasia Campbell (3,804) fourth and fifth respectively. Wakefield finished in the top six in four of the five events, including a first place finish of 8.44 seconds in the 60m hurdles. Campbell’s best performances came in the high jump, which she won first by clearing 1.79 m (5-10.5), as well as the 60 m hurdles (third, 8.65). Sophomore Carly King and senior Lauren Hoffman each qualified for the women’s 400m final with PR times. King clocked 55.24 seconds to finish sixth in the prelim, while Hoffman finished eighth with a time of 55.40. Sophomore Ezra Mellinger ended an impressive indoor season on the field by earning the second team’s All-ACC award in the men’s long jump. Mellinger’s distance of 7.49 m (24-7.0) accounted for fifth place in the event. The duo of senior Miles Mingo and graduate student Alex Schwedt posted notable times in the 400m for men, led by Mingo’s PR figure of 47.43. He remains second in Duke’s record book, while Schwedt, who joined the Blue Devils after four seasons in Michigan, had a best season time of 47.67, moving to fourth place in program history. Another Blue Devil PR entered the women’s 60m prelims as a freshman Hailey Williams clocked 7.64 seconds. That time is the second fastest by a Duke runner this season. Duke’s Saturday slate starts at 11am with redshirt senior Ben Beatty compete in the men’s shot put. Beatty appears to be the best for his 18.42m (60-5.25) school record he set earlier this season. The day ends with the 4x400m relay for men and women, set at 3.10 pm and 3.40 pm respectively. #Good week

