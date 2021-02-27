Pitch doctoring is not cricket – The New Indian Express





There was dust around the batsmen. There was a wonderful turn. And in between there were balls that didn’t spin. It is really sad that the third test commemorating a grandiose stadium will be remembered for one that was the shortest in the post-war era. Whichever way you are aligned and whichever team you support, a test that ends in such a short amount of time before the drink starts in the final session is bad for the game. It’s bad because there was no competition, an anathema to the sport. The wicket was loaded in favor of spinners. Not only was this a case of the English batsmen historically weak against spinners, but even the hosts were found to be hopping and poking. While Virat defended Kohli by saying that batsmen from both teams hadn’t signed up, that doesn’t explain how Joe Root, a part-time spinner, won five wickets for eight runs on the second morning. Or hardly one over was thrown by a pacemaker on the second day. Another explanation was that the extra paint on the pink ball led to skidding without twisting and batsmen who played the wrong line – 21 out of 30 were fired from straight balls. Playing the wrong line was accentuated by the massive twist the wicket offered. Even more intriguing is why India decided to play on gymnasts when it was their custom to play on ‘normal’ subcontinental wickets like the one we saw in Chennai, with the bowlers coming into play from day 3. Add to that the fact that their pace battery, including the reserves, made the country proud by winning a series in Australia just a month ago. This bunch of cricket players has so much all-round talent. It is unfair to deprive them of their awards at home for external reasons. In sports, the players should always take credit for the beauty they create and not the ground or the field. Or was India desperate to make it to the final of the inaugural World Test Championship? We’ll never know, but we can only hope that India gets back to work preparing pitches they’ve been doing in the recent past. Because not only victory, even losses on those surfaces will be sweeter and cherished forever.

