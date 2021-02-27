3 Worst NFL Landing Places for Jaylen Waddle

These landing sites wouldn’t help Jaylen Waddle of Alabama

Jaylen Waddle is an elite receiver and he will be drafted high in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. After proving himself with Alabama football, Waddle declared himself with a title and pride for the design. If these teams line him up, he probably won’t have any of those things in the NFL.

The success of a receiver depends, more than in almost any other position, on the landing site. Schedule fit is important, but the talent around the player is just as important. This gives Waddle’s NFL potential a broad reach. If he joins a team with a good quarterback and a schedule that likes to blow the ball out, he will thrive. If he doesn’t have those things, he’ll struggle.

We’ve already talked about the best landing spots for Jaylen Waddle. These are the places Alabama football fans have to hope he doesn’t land.

3. Houston Texans

At the moment this is actually not a bad landing spot for a young wide receiver. They need a real WR1 and they have one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL. With a new regime, there is potential for this team to change things.

The problem is that the Texans have no choice in the first two rounds. There’s no chance that Waddle will be available from the first round unless something crazy happens, so what should happen before the Texans make this move? They would have to trade a player to get back a few choices. That player would of course be Deshaun Watson.

There is a path to Watson that stays with the Texans. There is a path to the Texans who line up Waddle. Unfortunately for Houston fans, there is no path to either player on the roster. That’s what makes this such a bad landing spot for the Alabama football-wide receiver.