Men’s tennis tennis sweeps Tennessee Tech





Match 1 results Match 2 results Tallahassee, FL The FSU men’s tennis team got a break from ACC play on Friday, and the Seminoles took advantage of their return to non-conference play. Florida State faced Tennessee Tech in a doubleheader on Friday, winning both games by scores 4-3 and 6-1. The wins brought FSU to 5-5 in the season. As was the case so far in 2021, Loris Pourroy and Marcus Walters walked the Noles. Both won both singles matches and as doubles they also went 2-0 that day. With four wins on Friday, Walters moved up to 13-6 in the season while Pourroy is now 12-7 in singles and doubles. I thought we saw some important things in both games, said FSU Head Coach Dwayne Hultquist. It was good to grab the doubles in both games today and take the victories. Pourroy and Walters saw to it that the Seminoles were on the verge of scoring with straight-set wins in the opener, but the game came down to the final lane where Alex Knaff worked his way back from injuries in the early season. The 77th-ranked singles player took the win for FSU at first with a 7-5, 4-6, 6-2 win, his first of the season. The first game came down to Alex, Hultquist said. It was 3-3 and I thought he did a really good job getting out of a service game with a score of 15-40 and then winning three points. He then ran off with the third set. With Alex coming back from an injury, I thought he was holding on and doing well today. While the first game of the day got to the last point, the second wasn’t that close. After taking the double, Andreja Petrovic, Pourroy and Sebastian Arcila each secured singles points to get the Noles to four. Walters and Richard Thongoana closed the doubleheader with wins in three sets to give FSU the 6-1 victory. I thought we played better in the second game, said Hultquist. I was very happy with a 6-1 win over a good Tennessee Tech team. We had solid performances from Loris and Andy to take a 3-0 lead. After that it was great to see Sebastian take the victory by pulling out the third set 6-4. Marcus and Rich got together to win the last two. Our guys need matches and it was good for us to get a doubleheader today. Now we are looking forward to starting the ACC game again next week with a road trip. The Seminoles are heading to the Commonwealth for a few games on March 8-9. FSU kicks off Monday at 2.30pm with Virginia (8-2, 2-0) and heads to Blacksburg the next day for the Hokies (5-3, 1-1). To learn more about the 2021 Seminole Men’s Tennis Program, follow us on social media at FSUMTennis (IG) and @FSU_MTennis (TW) and log in to Seminoles.com.







