Rafael Nadal Acapulco ATP Tour Withdraws, $ 1 Million Rumored





Rafael Nadal has reportedly withdrawn from the ATP Tours Mexico Open in Acapulco next month after his massive fee was taken off the table.

The Spanish superstar and defending champion at the event announced this week that he has decided to focus on recovering from a back injury and will not travel to the ATP events in Rotterdam and Acapulco. However, reports on Saturday (AEDT) showed that Nadal’s decision not to participate in Mexico this year may be more, after the tournament was unable to pay the fees this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch over 40 live ATP Tour tournaments, 40 live WTA Tour tournaments and every ATP + WTA Finals match live with beIN SPORTS on Kayo. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming right away> The decision has reopened debate over the awards for performances rightly demanded by Tennis’ Big Three, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Nadal, and other stars at the top of the ATP rankings. Tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg reported that Nadal’s performance fee could be more than $ 1 million Saturday – that’s neck and neck with the full prize pool ($ 1.05 million for the men’s event and $ 250,000 for the WTA event) in Mexico. Speculation about the Big Three’s prizes peaked in 2019 with Eurosport tennis commentators claiming Federer can demand 1 million euros ($ 1.57 million per event), while Nadal and Djokovic can also negotiate fees of up to 800,000 euros ($ 1.25 million) because they are crucial in events that sell tickets. The report claims that the Big Three’s appearance costs have not dropped since the pandemic began, while tournaments have been forced to cut prize money. This year’s Mexico Open reduced the prize pool from $ 1.9 million for the 2020 ATP event to the $ 1.05 million prize pool for the 2021 event, which begins March 15. In 2019, Australian Nick Kyrgios took home $ 367,000 as a tournament winner. Meanwhile, Nadal announced on Friday that he is still in rehab due to a back injury he sustained during the second week of the Australian Open. The 20-time grand slam champion was eliminated in the quarter finals by Stefanos Tsitsipas in Melbourne. He left the tournament after a hilarious moment when he quickly left his press conference after the onset of a muscle spasm in the middle of the interview room. He also said it would have been “really, really” impossible for Djokovic to win the first battle of the year if he really had an abdominal muscle injury. “It is with great sadness that I have to part with Rotterdam”, Nadal posted on Twitter. “As most fans know, I had back problems in Australia, which started in Adelaide and continued through Melbourne. “We found a temporary solution that allowed me to play painlessly in the second week of the tournament. Once back in Spain I visited my doctor and together with my team they advised not to play for the next week. I was really looking forward to coming back to Rotterdam and the Netherlands, because it has been a while since I played there. “

