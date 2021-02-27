Southern Illinois vs. Loyola Chicago – Match overview – February 26, 2021

CHICAGO – Marquise Kennedy scored 16 points, and No. 21 Loyola Chicago hung up to beat Southern Illinois 60-52 on Friday night.

The Ramblers (20-4, 15-2 Missouri Valley Conference) stabilized in the final minutes after shrinking a 16-point lead to four and taking the top spot for the 13th time in 14 games. They also racked up 20 wins for the fourth year in a row, a streak that began when the 2017-18 team turned 32-6 and made it to the Final Four.

I like the consistency of it, said coach Porter Moser. Our boys are hungry.

Braden Norris scored 13 and made three three-pointers. Cameron Krutwig added 11 points, six rebounds and four blocks, although he spent the last 7 minutes and 56 seconds due to cramps.

The Ramblers expanded the country’s fifth longest active home winning streak to 21 games. They also tied the program record for conference victories.

Steven Verplancken led Southern Illinois (11-12, 5-12) with 17 points. Lance Jones scored 14 points while making 4 of 8 3-pointers, but the Salukis turned 18 against the country’s stingiest-scoring defense. And they lost their 14th in a row against ranked opponents.

Give credit to Loyola, said coach Bryan Mullins, a 2013-19 Ramblers assistant before taking the job in Southern Illinois. They did more plays than we did, especially those last four minutes. They were able to make large baskets and make some stops. We have to perform better at the end of the game.

SUSTAIN

Loyola rolled along at the start of the second half with a 41-25 lead, but saw things tighten.

Verplancken cut it to 45-41 with 5:19 across when he made a 3. But Norris of the Ramblers bumped it to 50-41 when he made his own from outside the arch.

Kennedy hit two free throws for Loyola with 1:15 left to make it 52-44 and stole the ball from Jones, leading to a lay-up for Jacob Hutson, who took the lead to 10 with 44 seconds to play.

QUICK RECOVERY

Loyola had eight steals in the first half and held Southern Illinois scoreless for nine minutes while building a 29-20 lead.

The Ramblers followed 14-5 about five minutes into the game after Jones, a sophomore from nearby Evanston, Illinois, made his first four 3-pointers. But after that, things changed in a big way.

The Salukis missed their next 10 shots when Loyola scored 12 consecutive runs in a 17-2 run.

Kennedy came off the bench to score the first eight runs in that run. Layups by Krutwig and Keith Clemons placed the Ramblers at the top three before Jones made one himself to end the SIU drought. Clemons then hit a 3-pointer and Lucas Williamson scored on a fast layup to extend the lead to 22-16 with about five minutes left at half time.

They got ready to play, Kennedy said. Our first two or three minutes were not good. I just knew I could get off the couch and give it a spark.

LARGE PHOTO

Southern Illinois: They haven’t beaten a Top 25 team since winning at home on then-No. 22 Wichita State on February 5, 2013. The only time they hit one on the road was when she hit No. 13 Butler on February 17, 2007.

Loyola: The Ramblers remain level with Drake to lead the conference on the way to Saturday’s final. Loyola won the win despite scoring only 5 of 27 3-pointers.

NEXT ONE

The teams will meet again on Saturday to close the regular season, with the conference tournament in St. Louis starting on Thursday.