Cricket world erupts over ‘terrible’ controversy over test matches





The field in Ahmedabad was closed after India beat England by 10 wickets on a spinner-friendly wicket. (Getty Images) The cricket world is divided after watching an extraordinary test match that saw India claim a 10 wicket victory in the day-night match at Narendra Modi Stadium against England within two days. England was devastated after a hopeless battle effort, with spinners claiming 28 of the 30 wickets that fell in five sessions in the shortest completed Test match since 1935. WOW: Female agents disgustingly abuse when cricket fans turn against Aaron Finch ‘SAD NEWS’: Mitchell Starc in mourning after a devastating tragedy But there is a debate over the condition of the field in Ahmedabad, with former England captain Michael Vaughan in charge. Vaughan claimed such spinner / bowling-friendly wickets are not good for the future of Test cricket when broadcasters are counting on matches lasting at least four days. My concern for the future of Test match cricket is that Channel 4 would have offered a sum to put Test match cricket on the station for us to see it all, Vaughan said on BBC5. Will they bid next time knowing they only got three days last week and only two days this week? So that’s five days out of ten that they paid for, but they have nothing in return. Will they think the next time a rights deal is available in the future it is worth buying Test Match Cricket because you know what … you could do a two day test or a two and a half day test what are we going to do with the other two and a half days? That worries me. Vaughan also tweeted after the game that the field was ‘terrible’. Entertaining .. YES .. but this is a terrible pitch for Test cricket .. !!!! Complete lottery on day 2 !! #INDvENG – Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 25, 2021 Yuvraj Singh also weighed in on the debate, agreeing with Vaughan that the field was not a good place for Test cricket. Story continues “Done in 2 days. I’m not sure that’s good for test cricket,” he wrote. Vaughan’s opinion was shared by many in the cricket community. On Friday mornings, cricket fans (English and Indian, die-hards, long-standing, fair weather or newcomers) do NOT have live cricket to watch. Cricket heads won’t do anything. Anyone who has defended themselves today or turned away from that trash may want to have a reality check.#IndvEng – Lee Wellings (@LeeW_Sport) February 25, 2021 I just watched the 3rd test against India! Great bowling through India but that field !! Test match must be fair balance between Bat and ball for even chance – Glenn Hoddle (@GlennHoddle) February 25, 2021 England hit for seam attack But many were also critical of the fact that England had shot themselves in the foot before a ball was thrown by opting for a high speed attack on a spinner’s paradise in the third Test. Joe Root’s decision to welcome a fit-again Jofra Archer and an equipped James Anderson back in a four-speed attack, while keeping Jack Leach as their only Specialized spinner, backfired spectacularly. Ahead of the game, all-rounder Ben Stokes said the English seamers “licked their lips” at the prospect of swinging the pink ball significantly. But they faced a shock like spin-made swing, with even Root claiming his first five-wicket haul with his part-time offspin. Former England Test batsman Sir Geoffrey Boycott was perplexed by the selection of the tourist team. “I would also like to know who had the smart idea of ​​playing three fast bowlers on a turning field. They should be ashamed,” he wrote in the Daily Telegraph. “England got the idea that they were playing a pink ball in Test in Adelaide, not Ahmedabad.” Fans took to England and their supporters for blaming the wicket, instead of looking at themselves. It is objectively hilarious that England has selected four sailors on this field. – Ali Mason (@alimason) February 25, 2021 England played one spinner, banked another, sent one spinner home and then played four pacers on what has been criticized as a raging gymnast’s pitch. After that, their part-time spinner took 5-8. Just say it. #IndvEng – Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) February 25, 2021 India wins by 10 wickets! Rohit finished with a six. Regardless of everyone’s pitch commentary, India was still a mile better than England. Hum jeet gaye. #INDvENG – Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) February 25, 2021 Wondering how many fans of England blame their top green pitches, bad weather conditions … call it a shame for test cricket etc … when their team wins convincingly at home in 3 days? I see some Indian cricket fans blaming the field … – Amit Paranjape (@aparanjape) February 25, 2021 If England had shown more intention after the morning, the game was theirs … if only they could have stepped out of the fold and their comfort zone! Stokes tried but eventually gave up. 150 would have been an interesting target in this field #INDvENG – Sameer Nagpal (@ SameerNagpal30) February 25, 2021 Understand all the complaints about the field, but it helped both teams equally. Bowlers from both teams did well. Indian batters were a bit better than England’s. It’s high time experts talked about the beating of England.#INDvENG – Deepika (@dpkasagar) February 25, 2021 England cannot apologize. They won the coin toss and hit first. They should have been capitalized. I agree this field is awful, but it’s the same for both teams. Better team won in these circumstances. Simple as that.#INDvsENG – Shashank Balnad Kukkaje (@shashank_balnad) February 25, 2021 For India, left arm spinner Axar Patel claimed a match distance of 11-70, while off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took seven on his way to surpass 400 Test wickets. India’s spinners were so dominant that they didn’t turn to their seamers in England’s second innings, while third spinner Washington Sundar sent down just four deliveries for a wicket. “We thought the wicket would hold together better than it did – during all the practice days, it swung around, it swung and the seamers looked like a threatening option,” said Root. “In retrospect it is easy to select a different team.” England’s policy of resting multi-format players meant they were unable to field their strongest XI. Moeen Ali, who had been given a break for the white ball stage of the tour, would have been an asset with his offspin and free scoring ability. Ahmedabad will also host the fourth and final Test on March 4, with India leading the series 2-1. with AAP







