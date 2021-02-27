Capturing Cricket: Steve Waugh In India Review – The Documentary Is A Capturing Portrait Of A Nation’s Passion For Cricket

Catching Cricket: Steve Waugh in India Review: a poster of the movie. (Image courtesy: IMDb

Cast: Steve Waugh, Sachin Tendulkar, Harsha Bhogle, Rahul Dravid, Adam Gilchrist, Adam Goodes, Trent Parke, Lynette Waugh

Director: In the Minchin

Review: 3 stars (out of 5)

The “heat of Indian cricket fever” penetrates “to the core of the Iceman” Catching Cricket: Steve Waugh in IndiaThe documentary produced by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, streamed on Discovery Plus, is a captivating, episodic portrait of a country’s passion for cricket. It’s just as much a candid glimpse into the life and times of a great ambassador of the sport.

In his playing career it was not known that he did not wear his heart on his sleeve. But when in the midst of the rampant frenzy that cricket evokes in India, be it the desert of Rajasthan, the foothills of the Himalayas or the teeming streets of the cities, even Waugh, described by Lady Lynette as’ steely, cold and a man of few words “cannot keep calm.

The former Australian cricket captain has been to India countless times. But this journey, 16 years after he left the game, is different. He has traded his bat for a camera and takes to the streets and playgrounds to document the symbiotic, inexorable relationship with cricket.

The primary purpose of the tour was to create a photo book. It also produced a lively one-hour film. Catching Cricket: Steve Waugh in IndiaNeedless to say, there’s a lot of India in it, from Mumbai’s Oval Maidan to the scenic Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala to a Mathura riverside dump that doubles as an arena for a bunch of eager young cricketers.

The man behind the famous private sportsman emerges as he engages in a love that knows no bounds. The dual prism overview covers a broad spectrum of themes without becoming overly, dryly academic. Catching cricket is very entertaining, if not exhausting. But then how is it even possible to sum up India and its affair with cricket in one film?

Humor flows through the film as Waugh, after the first signs of nervousness, gets to grips with the task at hand. Aided by mentor Trent Parke (Magnum photographer and winner of four World Press Awards), he throws himself into the mission with enthusiasm, his proven thirst for perfection intact.

Waugh plays with the maharaja of Vadodara (himself a former first-class cricketer) in an ornate Lakshmi Vilas Palace hall filled with priceless irreplaceable artifacts, as well as young boys and girls in a busy Dharavi avenue and blind cricketers in Bengaluru. It may be fun and fun, but the spark of yesteryear often shines through when Waugh holds a bat in his hands.

Since he retired from the game, he hasn’t held a bat (except for a few charity matches in Australia), but the enthusiasm of the young cricketers who are always ready to play is rubbing him up. Waugh, who first toured India in 1986 at the age of 21, landed in India in January 2020 with close friend and cricket fan Jason Brookes (alongside Parke, whose clicks of Waugh the cricketer traverse the story) and scoured the length and breadth . of India over a period of 17 days. The excitement of making new discoveries and stumbling upon various known and little-known facets of India underlines the film.

When Waugh first arrived in India, it was “a total culture shock … a bombing of the senses”. But the country gradually enchanted him as he and some of his cricket mates ventured out of the comfort of the hotel rooms, cafes and swimming pools.

The team chose nine cities – Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Vadodara, Dharamshala, Jodhpur, Agra and Mathura – and set out to find stories that would give the world a sense of India’s love of a game the British invented. but Rahul Dravid, one of the greats interviewed for the film, says it was “meant to be played by Indians.”

The images that yielded Waugh and Parke’s forays then ended up for director Nel Minchin, who had to work in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic to finalize the film. Working with Indian-born Australian screenwriter Mithila Gupta, she filmed and recorded remotely narrator Harsha Bhogle and Indian megastars Sachin Tendulkar and Dravid, alongside footballer and Steve Waugh Foundation ambassador Adam Goodes, Adam Gilchrist, Waugh’s early teammate Mike Whitney, childhood friend and cricketer Gav Robertson and wife Lynette.

From a three-year-old child prodigy in the suburbs of Kolkata to cricket monks in the hills of Himachal Pradesh, Catching cricket includes them all, and also attends the 100th birthday celebration in Mumbai of the oldest living registered cricketer in India.

Tendulkar makes an appearance at the bash, and the focus inevitably swings away from centenarian Vasant Raiji (he even died when the film was given the finishing touches) to barefoot Sachin (he’s got his shows on the doorstep out of respect for the veteran cricketer). Here, without probably intending it, the film shows us the nature of hero worship today.

Not surprisingly, Waugh describes Tendulkar as a god and refers to cricket as a religion in India. At the right time, the film cuts to a shot of an idol of Lord Ganesh with a cricket bat. Waugh didn’t know what would happen to Wasim Jaffer, the highest scorer in Ranji Trophy cricket, a few months later. Religion has since taken on troubling connotations.

Dravid refers to “the incredible diversity of India” and how “cricket binds us as a nation”. That idea is under threat. India is entering a new era where all talk of cricket as a great equalizer, a breaker of class and religious barriers, will no longer sound as true as it used to be. It is of course beyond the scope of Catching cricket to emphasize that nascent reality, for it is not the movie’s mandate to link the game of the lord with the not-so-subtle changes being poured into our lives.

The film also refers to the power of social media in a different context. Waugh and his mates find three-year-old Behala boy Sheikh Shahid whose off-drives went viral on YouTube. Also in the movie is the Delhi whiz kid, Shayan Jamal, all eight years old, whose hitting technique is to die for.

The film tangentially reminds us that as a cricket nation, we must continue to seek inspiration from the chaotic streets, the overcrowded maids and the dingy neighborhoods. Those are the places where the game is best cherished. Catching cricket takes us there – and beyond.