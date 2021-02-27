Women’s tennis falls to Colorado





USAF ACADEMY, Colo. – Women’s Tennis of the Air Force (5-2) dropped a 6-1 game to Colorado on the indoor tennis courts on Friday evening. Sophomore Sydney Fitch remained unbeaten in singles with her victory for the Falcons. The Falcons opened up by dropping a few doubles to Colorado to get on the trail early. Alex Kuo and Mebeli Becerra fell to No. 2 doubles from Maria Campos and Fleur Eggink 6-1. Fitch and Hailey Stelse fell to number 3 ahead of Megan Forster and Ky Ecton 6-2. The Buffaloes have won five of the six singles matches. Fitch won at number 3 ahead of Antonia Balzert’s Falcons 6-3, 7-6. Meredith Jones fell to No. 1 singles from Sophia Nayar 1-6, 6-2, 7-6. Kuo fell to number 2 against Sophia Derivan 6-1, 6-1. Hailey Stelse fell to No. 4 against Forster 6-3, 6-0. Becerra fell to number 5 against Campos 6-1, 6-0. Ksenia Vasilyev fell to No. 6 against Eggink 6-0, 6-1. “Colorado did a great job today and caught fire,” head coach Kim Gidley said. “For the second year Sydney Fitch won her singles match in straight sets. When challenged Sydney stepped up her game. Meredith Jones had no match points at any. 1 singles – but fell short of an epic tie-breaker for the third set. It was a struggle all the way and I was so proud of her that she came back after losing the first set 6-1. We are making progress, but can still take some big steps. “ The Air Force returns to action on March 6, hosting the Army. Colorado vs Air Force

Double

Meredith Jones Ksenia Vasilyev (AF) vs Sara Nayar / Sophia Derivan (CU) DNF

Maria Campos / Fleur Eggink (CU) def. Alex Kuo Mebeli Becerra (AF) 6-1

Megan Forster / Ky Ecton (CU) defeated. Sydney Fitch Hailey Stelse (AF) 6-2

Order of arrival: 2, 3 Singles Sara Nayar (CU) def. Meredith Jones (AF) 1-6, 6-2, 7-6

Sophia Derivan (CU) def. Alex Kuo (AF) 6-1, 6-1

Sydney Fitch (AF) def. Antonia Balzert (CU) 6-3, 7-6

Megan Forster (CU) defeats. Hailey Stelse (AF) 6-3, 6-0

Maria Campos (CU) def. Mebeli Becerra (AF) 6-1, 6-0

Eggink Flower (CU) def. Ksenia Vasilyev (AF) 6-0, 6-1

Order of arrival: 2, 4, 3, 5, 6, 1







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos