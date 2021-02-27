Lillard shines, but Lakers Defense trumps Blazers

In half, the gritty Portland Trail Blazers looked up to the task of beating the defending champions Los Angeles LakersIf only NBA games were 24 minutes! After a second half of adjustments and ultra-aggressive defense, the Lakers were able to withdraw for a 102-93 victory. The loss sends Portland to 18-14 and back to sixth place in the standings of the Western Conference. The silver lining is that Portland has only three games left before getting a whole week off to rest and recover. Not to encourage mediocrity, but in recent seasons, being No. 6 and treading water above .500 would have been a welcome sight for the Blazers in the first half of a schedule. Turn right? In any case, here’s a look at the summary.

Imagine the Blazers watching the tape from last season’s Western Conference First Round on the flight to STAPLES Center. At first, Portland seemed like the part of a team focused on revenge.

They jumped to a 15-4 lead, which generated more sales than a bakery during breakfast. Anchored by the infectious energy of Gary Trent Jr., they forced four giveaways in the first six minutes, having forced just one turn in 48 minutes against Denver on Tuesday that kept them away from Los Angeles No. 1 in the half-court defense.

How the stars were defended in the first quarter was probably the most intriguing story. After struggling to defend LeBron James last summer’s postseason, they must have been inspired by the results with Derrick Jones Jr. He made it difficult for James to use his wingspan and 2m athleticism. On the other hand, Damian Lillard appeared to be up for the challenge, with 15 points 5-of-8 off the field. He pushed the Blazers to a 29-24 lead after one time.

Basketball, as they say, is a game of chess, and it was around this time that Frank Vogel and Terry Stotts started moving their pieces. The Lakers seemed to take a page from recent opponents’ book on how to defend Lillard. On the pick and roll, they made a targeted effort to get to that dribble to his left, where he’s most dangerous in pull-up situations, while also maintaining some size in his area. Ever the creator, Lillard found other ways to chase his shot, as CJ McCollum would say with cuts in the incoming traffic and quick pull-ups in the transition.

Beyond that predominant storyline, this game offered more positives in terms of Gary Trent Jr.’s development as an all-round scorer. He becomes Portland’s No. 2 point producer, averaging 19.0 points over his last 16 games. He put the ability to score on tape on all three levels, as well as make his own shot.

The end of the second quarter was a test of resilience; Lillard faced a defender-steps-under-the-shooters-ankle textbook, and Jones Jr. and Robert Covington dealt with dirty problems. Still, the Blazers had a slight lead of 57-54 in the second half.

After spending much of the first half absorbing Blazers’ best haymaking machines, the Los Angeles Lakers opened the third quarter, prepared to send a message: At full focus, they are still the first heavyweight of the Western Conferences.

Portland didn’t really have an answer for the energy of the Lakers role players, namely Alex Caruso, Montrezl Harrell and Kyle Kuzma. Two statistics in particular on turnovers and offensive rebounds showed the inequality.

The Lakers had 20 points fewer sales and 12 offensive rebounds heading into the fourth quarter. With that, the Lakers won the quarter 31-19 and entered the fourth quarter with an 85-76 lead.

If you’re looking for a quote or sound bite describing this game, stop me if you’ve heard this before, courtesy of ESPN’s Richard Jefferson: They need someone else to start firing, as they only tailor their defense to stop Damian Lillard.

The Blazers played with moxie, but, as Terry Stotts would say, Portland just couldn’t get enough shots. The attack was not creative, save for a post-up from Lillard, but Portland had opportunities to narrow the gap. They used Lillard’s gravity in the pick-and-roll or dual drag screens to stretch the Lakers’ defenses, but couldn’t throw a rock into the ocean.

All in all, that turned out to be the order of the game. It turned out to be a tail of two halves, in terms of how aggressive Los Angeles was in defending Lillard. In their victory tonight, they made a statement: you cut off the snake’s head and the rest will not survive. They held one of the best teams in the NBA’s second half at just 36 points with that stifling defense. As tonight’s game show shows, Portland may still have some way to go to reach the top of the West.

Damian Lillard’s ability to play through pain has become almost Iverson-esque at this point. You could argue that he wasn’t quite the same after Talen stepped under Horton-Tucker on his 3-point attempt in the first half. It is remarkable that he was able to get the attention he did. A few bounces here or there, and maybe this will be a different game.

Talk about falling short at the wrong time. The Blazers tied 36 points in the second half for the least of the season. Their offense has not gone so dry in half since their January 14 loss to Indiana.

It’s unclear who the finger is pointing first, but the Blazers couldn’t find a way to score on Lakers’ traps on Lillard, nor when he was off the floor. The second unit combined for 13 points on 16 shots. Getting one of them going will almost certainly change the scene of this game as well.

The Blazers hope to end the last series of the first half of their schedule on a high level, starting with a home game against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, March 1 at 7:30 p.m. Pacific.

