



Hall of Fame inductees for 2021 DUBLIN Peter Gillespie, Caitriona Beggs and Jimmy Boucher were announced as the latest inductees into the Cricket Writers' of Ireland Hall of Fame at last night's ITW Irish Cricket Awards 2021. Gillespie (Inductee # 19) and Beggs (Inductee # 20) were in attendance – pretty much – to accept the honor as Boucher becomes the very first postumous inductee in the Hall of Fame. Peter Gillespie The quote read in part: "When Peter retired in 2007, he was the player with the most limits in Ireland from 1995 until just after the World Cup in the Caribbean. First picked as a fast bowler, he found his feet as a middle-tier batsman. In total, he made 2,774 runs with an average of 27.47, but those numbers don't reflect any of the important innings. One of them hit the Lawn in 1998, when his 94 drove Ireland to a remarkable victory over Bangladesh. He will be best remembered for his 47-ball century at Bangor in 2005, still the fastest for Ireland despite some challengers over the past decade. In 2007, Adi Birrell described him as the "heartbeat of the team, but his teammates only knew him as" PG "or Polish." Caitriona Beggs The quote read in part: Caitriona played 66 times for Ireland Women from 1995 to 2008. She scored 1,450 runs (average 27.88), including nine fifties. She played her first league match for women at the age of 8 and was part of the Leinster Under-19 team at the age of 11. She was a top-shelf hitter and played in three World Cups – her 68 against Pakistan is also an Irish woman's highest score in Test Cricket. In addition, she was the top scorer against England in 2001, when her 35th helped Ireland to a memorable European Championship victory. And when the ICC unveiled their ODI world rankings in 2008, she was the only player from an associated country to make the top 20. " Jimmy Boucher The quote read in part: "The first of our posthumous inductees is probably the greatest spin bowler Ireland has produced. First as a schoolboy in 1929, he quickly became a key member of the Irish side, enjoying a 25-year international career interrupted only by World War II. He won sixty caps for Ireland, and took 307 wickets, averaging 15.26, including 31 five-hefty and 10 wickets in one match on 7 occasions. His best bowling, 7-13, was against New Zealand at Rathmines. After retiring, he became an Irish selector and served as the Hon Secretary of the Irish Cricket Union for over 20 years. " Mike Halliday talks about his friend, Jimmy Boucher: : INTERVIEW Enjoy this in-depth interview with Mike Halliday where we talk about our first posthumous Cricket Writers of Ireland Hall of Fame inductee, Jimmy Boucher.@RTLnews #IrishCricketAwards pic.twitter.com/5ILgSawcMF – Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) February 26, 2021







