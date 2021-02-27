Washington HS football is resuming with COVID security measures





Players, coaches and match personnel must wear face covers.

CAMAS, Wash. The wait is over. The Camas papermakers were back on the football field on Friday night to kick off their season delayed by the pandemic. Junior kicker Matthew Gerardo remembers the day he found out a season was coming. “It was good news when we put him in gear and started our season,” he said. This season will be nothing like the previous season. “In the beginning, the coaches lined us up, spoke to us and said, ‘If you want to play football, you have to do this.’ At the top of the to-do list are masks. Everyone must wear a face cover, including players on the court. Teams don’t use locker rooms. Instead, they meet in the end zones or bleachers. Players are asked to socially distance themselves from the sidelines. “That’s a tough question from kids,” said Camas Athletic Director Rory Oster. ‘I’m afraid I’ll probably have to do some police work and do some sideline work myself. High school boys are herd animals. They go where the pack goes. ‘ The biggest adaptation may be fans. No one is admitted to Camas games, but that may look different in different schools. As it stands now, state guidelines allow up to 200 people in high school games. That includes players, coaches, competition personnel, and cheerleaders. It is up to individual schools to determine if some fans will fit below the 200 person limit. “Everyone has worked hard to create protocols that meet guidelines and ensure children are safe,” said Casey Johnson of the WIAA. Safety is what it’s all about. Players like Gerardo understand that and appreciate it. “Camas football is big here,” he said. ‘That’s the crowds on Friday night, the football match. Try to be flexible and do your very best. Go with the flow. The sooner we get this over, the sooner we can return to normal football. ‘ RELATED: Oregon Announces New Guidelines for Football, Other Contact Sports RELATED: ‘We Must Ask the Follow-Up Question’: Footballer Lakeridge Dies Unexpectedly RELATED: Gresham-Barlow School District Chooses 11-a-11 Football Season







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos