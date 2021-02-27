Rafa Nadal’s withdrawal exposes the sad reality of the game

Rafael Nadal (pictured) has withdrawn from upcoming events due to his back injury, but after his decision, debate over the cost of the gig has resurfaced. (Getty Images)

Rafael Nadal’s withdrawal from two upcoming tournaments has raised doubts about the performance fee the Big Three players demand when appearing at smaller leagues.

Nadal announced on Thursday that he had withdrawn from the Rotterdam Open because of the back injury.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion has been struggling with the issue for a while after skipping Spain’s ATP Cup match in Melbourne earlier this month.

But reports suggest that Nadal will also be withdrawing from Acapulco, where he is the defending champion, leading to reports that the competition couldn’t match his performances.

Tennis writer Ben Rothenberg claimed that the fee for Nadal’s performance could be somewhere in the neighborhood of $ 1 million.

This opened the debate about the big three – Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic – who are pulling power and money at the top of the game.

Some fans suggested it was “embarrassing” when certain players were so motivated to make money.

Rothenberg also suggested that a lower-ranked player could be concerned if prize money – as a result of the coronavirus pandemic – falls faster than top players’ appearance costs.

Sports Illustrated reporter Jon Wertheim suggested that more players could quit tournaments in the future if they don’t feel like prize money in these tough times.

I have to assume that Nadal’s usual appearance fee is on the very high end of that range, if not higher. I know that even Sascha Zverev, a player with 20 fewer Slams to his name than 20-time Slam champion Nadal, got ~ $ 400,000 to play Acapulco before the pandemic started. https://t.co/o0TmuETZoH – Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) February 26, 2021

Are people really surprised about this? No top player goes to a 250 or 500 without a high appearance fee. Really thought Nadal, Federer and Djokovic cost more than 1 million TB, but it should depend on the event https://t.co/PUEtAby92o – Jos Morgado (@josemorgado) February 26, 2021

Kind of embarrassing how these players are so motivated. Nadal refuses to play tournaments unless he gets his hefty performances. Now top 100 players too proud to play games for less pay. Disgraceful – FROM (@darregan) February 26, 2021

Yes, this is totally the norm. Surprised that this is news to some people. Players like Nadal, Djokovic and Federer greatly increase the marketability of smaller events and increase ticket sales etc. It is only natural that they charge a fee for performances – Peter Fletcher (@ pfletch88) February 26, 2021

Some fans have pointed out that the appearance of a Nadal, Djokovic or Federer at smaller 250, 500 events increases the appeal and marketability of tournaments.

Therefore, it is normal for a top player to be paid for a performance.

The debate made headlines in 2019, when Eurosport commentators discussed Federer’s compensation.

They reported that Federer can demand up to 1 million euros.

Nadal is taking time off for back injuries

“It is with great sadness that I have to forfeit Rotterdam,” said Nadal in a statement on Thursday.

“As most fans know I had back problems in Australia which started in Adelaide and continued through Melbourne.

“We found a temporary solution that allowed me to play painlessly in the second week of the tournament.

“Once back in Spain I visited my doctor and together with my team they advised not to play for the next week.

“I was really looking forward to coming back to Rotterdam and the Netherlands, as it has been a while since I played there.”

Fans were devastated by the news and wished Nadal a speedy recovery on social media.

