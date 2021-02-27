Sandeep Lamichhane flies to Pakistan to join the PSL

Nepalese leg spinner Sandeep Lamcihhane has flown to Pakistan to participate in the ongoing sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League. Rashid Khan, who left Lahore Qalandars for his national task against Zimbabwe, will be replaced by Lamichhane for the rest of the season. He left Kathmandu at 11:00 am (NST) on a flight with Qatar Airways.

‘We’re looking to get other spinners like Rashid. His departure has influenced our bowling. We hope to find a replacement, ”said Sohail Akhtar, the Qalandars captain on Friday, reflecting on the replacement of Rashids.

Sandeep Lamichhane has been seen as the potential replacement for Rashid Khan following his exit from the tournament. With his addition, two Associate cricketers will be playing in the league, the other being Ali Khan from the USA. Ali Khan represents Islamabad United.

– Advertisement –

You are reading Emerging Cricket, brought to you by a passionate group of volunteers with a vision that cricket is a truly global sport, and a mission to inspire passion to grow the game.

Make sure to visit our homepage for all the latest news subscribe for regular updates, and follow up on EC Twitter Facebook LinkedIn and YouTube

Not sure where to start? Check out our list of features, country profiles and subscribe to our podcast.

Support us from US $ 2 per month and receive exclusive benefits by becoming an EC Patron.