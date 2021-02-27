NC high school football scores – February 26





RALEIGH, NC (AP / WNCN) – For the first time since December 2019, football teams from public high schools took to the field on Friday nights. Here are football scores from high schools across North Carolina: Albemarle 6, Chatham Central 0 Asheville Reynolds 53, Enka 0 Asheville Roberson 34, Asheville 25 Burnsville Mountain Heritage 8, Brevard 6 Canton Pisgah 44, Waynesville Tuscola 14 Charlotte Ardrey Kell 30, South Mecklenburg 14 Charlotte Catholic 27, Monroe 0 Charlotte Providence 33, West Mecklenburg 0 Cornelius Hough 7, Huntersville Hopewell 0 Currituck County 21, Manteo 0 East Surry 12, North Davidson 9 Eastern Alamance 42, Northeast Guilford 0 Fayetteville Britt 14, Fayetteville Seventy-First 0 Fayetteville Sanford 20, Fayetteville Westover 6 Forest City Chase 56, Cherryville 9 Gastonia Huss 23, North Gaston 0 Greensboro Grimsley 27, Concord Cox Mill 0 Greenville Rose 54, New Bern 7 Halifax Academy 14, Fuqua School, Va. 8 Havelock 52, Elizabeth City Northeastern 15 Holly Springs 20, South Garner 6 Jacksonville 35, Croatian 27 Kill Devil Hills First Flight 20, Camden County 14 Knightdale 33, Erwin Triton 0 Lee County 27, South Granville 6 Matthews Weddington 43, Monroe Sun Valley 2 Millbrook 7, South East Raleigh 6 Mitchell County 14, Statesville 7 Mooresboro Jefferson 25, Davidson Community School 9 Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 52, Bessemer City 8 North Forsyth 8, Winston-Salem Carver 2 North Henderson 28, East Henderson 14 Northwest Guilford 42, Greensboro Smith 6 RS Central 47, East Rutherford 0 Richlands 34, Rocky Point Trask 0 Seven Springs Spring Creek 36, Salemburg Lakewood 26 Shelby 46, East Gaston 6 Southwest Onslow 55, Holly Ridge Dixon 0 Swain County 34, Cherokee 0 Topsail 29, Wilmington Laney 6 Wake Forest Heritage 19, Raleigh Broughton 13 Wallace-Rose Hill 55, Jacksonville White Oak 20 Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 19, Monroe Piemonte 0 West Brunswick 26, Wilmington Ashley 0 West Carteret 45, Farmville Central 7 Wilmington Hoggard 19, New Hanover County 13 Winston-Salem Reynolds 48, Winston-Salem Parkland 6 Zebulon B. Vance 27, Charlotte Mallard Creek 7 DELAYS AND CANCELLATIONS Fayetteville Byrd vs. Fayetteville Pine Forest, ccd. Thomasville v Reidsville, ccd. Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

