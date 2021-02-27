Strong start brings No. 8/8 women’s hockey to seventh consecutive victory





Next game: at Mercyhurst University 2/27/2021 | 2:00 ERIE Pa. The No. 8/8 Penn State women’s hockey team continued the rise of the late season with their seven straight win, a 5-2 road victory at Mercyhurst Friday night at the Mercyhurst Ice Center. Already taking the CHA regular season title and number one spot in this weekend’s CHA tournament, the Nittany Lions (16-1-2, 16-1-2 CHA) avoided complacency and shot away with the first four goals of the match in the opening. 21:55 action. Kiara Zanon (Fairport NY) scored twice in the first period along with Amy Dobson (Hamilton, Ontario) to give Penn State a 3-0 lead in the first break. Alyssa Machado (Mississauga, Ontario) added a fourth goal early in the second half. Mercyhurst hit back with back-to-back goals later in the second frame, though Olivia Wallin (Oakville, Ontario) stopped every comeback attempt with Penn State’s fifth of the night early in the third period. Josie Bothun (Wyoming, Minnesota) put 21 shots into goal and added her record to Penn State with her 16th of the season (16-1-2). HOW IT HAPPENED Zanon stayed in a great back door for Penn State at first Rene Gangarosa (Rochester, NY). Gangarosa squeezed the left wing and found Zanon open to the net before the fast finish to put Penn State ahead 1-0 at 5:36. Gangarosa led the attack on the Nittany Lions’ second marker at 9:49 AM by starting the breakout in her defensive end and then moving the puck on an exhaust pass of Jess Ciarrocchi (West Chester, Pa.) Gangarosa found Dobson down the left wing and Dobson fired a shot through traffic to double the Nittany Lion’s lead. Penn State’s stubborn forward technique late in the first period brought Mercyhurst sales and a goal as a result. Julie Gough (Newcastle, Ontario) pried the puck free from a Laker defender for Dobson to fly to Zanon for the cage for Penn State’s third goal with 25 seconds remaining in the opening period. Penn State didn’t stop early in the second and took an impressive 4-0 lead 1:55 in the stanza. Anna Promersberger (Fargo, North Dakota) ripped a shot on target from the blue line when Wall shot the target. She released the puck to the other side of the net, where Machado was ready to bury it on her forehand for her second of the season. Mercyhurst scored the next marker on Summer-Rae Dobson’s goal at 2:49 PM to get on the scoreboard and stop Bothun’s record-breaking streak at 263 minutes and 54 seconds. The Lakers hit the power play again thanks to Sara Boucher to close the gap to 4-2 in the third period. The Nittany Lions quickly countered an odd rush from Mercyhurst with a great transition play into the attacking zone for their fifth goal of the game at 5:40 in the third period. Rachel Weiss (Calgary, Alberta) dangled his way through a few Laker defenders and fed Lyndie Lobdell (Aurora, Ill.) For a one-timer to the point. Her shot was partially blocked, but bounced straight to Wallin in front of the easy finish to bring the game to the final score, 5-2. GAME NOTES AND STATS Zanon’s two-goal match was her first multi-goal match of the season. She joins Wallin (11) and Gough (10) in Penn State’s double-digit goal club with 10 on the season.

The Nittany Lions spread the scoring wealth with 11 different players bringing in at least one point for the game.

Penn State’s undefeated streak stretches to 13 games in the win, still the second longest active unbeaten streak in the country.

The Nittany Lions are now a stellar 9-1-1 against opponents with a record of .500 or better this season. NEXT ONE Penn State completes a new game in Mercyhurst on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m.







