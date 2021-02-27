Table tennis prodigy Anna Hursey, 14, ready to help US President Joe Biden tackle the climate crisis | Sport

She’s only 14, but table tennis sensation Anna Hursey makes friends in high places.

Still, it’s not her athletic skills that draw attention, but rather her advocacy for the environment, a topic she cares about passionately.

That led to the U.S. Embassy reaching out to Hursey’s mother and father earlier this year and inviting the youngster to partner with U.S. President Joe Biden in his mission to tackling the climate crisis

“I was just home, my parents just got a call and I was like, what’s this about? And they told me, but I was really excited,” Hursey said. CNN Sport.

Just hours after being sworn in on January 20, Biden signed an executive order that began the 30-day process for the US to rejoin the Paris Agreement, an international agreement to limit global warming.

The US had officially left the agreement late last year, becoming the first and only country to formally withdraw from the agreement since the agreement was adopted in 2015.

And in an effort to involve the younger generation, the U.S. Embassy wanted to talk to Hursey about ways she can help in the fight.

She plans to talk to Deputy Head of Mission Yael Lempert to discuss attending “Earth Day” on April 22 and the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, later this year.

“I am so proud that President Biden can continue the great strides that President Obama has made with the Paris Agreement,” said Hursey.

“I love President Biden, he clearly cares about people, not only for the US but also for the world. [His] new climate change agenda is very bold. It’s incredible to have zero emissions in America by 2050. “

A passion sparked by disasters

Hursey was 11 when she became the youngest person to compete in the Commonwealth Games in 2018 and regularly competes against the UK’s top adults.

In addition to ambitions to win Olympic medals, the Hursey hinterland encompasses a lot more than just sports.

“I think there are many things happening in the world, such as earthquakes and hurricanes, and not everyone takes note of this. I think everyone should definitely pay more attention to it and act on it,” she added.

“I think athletes have an influence and that a lot of people play sports and watch and climate change is about caring for your family and friends. Everyone is dealing with climate change and sports can certainly influence change.

“I would really just like to use my voice to tell people about climate change and hopefully they will notice and act on it.”

Greta Thunberg Equation

Hursey’s awareness of environmental issues was fueled by the number of climate disasters around the world, and she was also concerned about the impact air pollution would have on her asthma.

The teenager says she is already carbon neutral and offsets her footprint by investing in various environmental projects. She also uses as little plastic as possible, recycles and encourages her family to cycle instead of taking the car whenever possible.

In 2020 she was named Young Champion of the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework and, understandably, comparisons have been drawn between Hursey and Swedish environmentalist Greta Thunberg, who is one of the world’s leading voices in the fight against the climate crisis.

However, Hursey wants to focus on what she can do.

“I think if you know enough and are responsible, anyone at any age can get a glimpse into climate change and take action,” she said, praising Thunberg for her work.

“I love it. She’s very young and I’m sure a lot of people look up to her. I think she did a really good job.”

Olympic dreams

Introduced to table tennis by her father, who also played the game, Hursey’s sporting talent was evident from a very early age.

When she was only six, she spent time in her mother’s native country, China, where she enjoyed an intensive training schedule to hone her skills, training up to eight hours a day and even running five miles.

By the time she was eight, she was hitting her father regularly.

Now back in Wales, Hursey trains up to five hours a day, six days a week, dreaming of more success on the international stage.

Not sure she will be able to compete in Tokyo 2020, she has her eyes firmly on the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK, and the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France.

“It means so much. I really want to medal in the Olympics,” she said. “That would mean the world.”