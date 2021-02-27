New Zealand’s Covid-19 lockdown hits cricket, sailing





A coronavirus outbreak in Auckland has forced New Zealand cricket bosses to hastily reschedule two Twenty20 matches against Australia, while other affected sports judged their options. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has ordered Auckland, New Zealand’s largest city and the center of the outbreak, for a seven-day lockdown from Sunday, requiring people to stay at home except for essential shops and work. The rest of the country faces Level 2 restrictions that limit the size of public gatherings. A New Zealand cricket spokesperson said the third game in the current T20 series, to be played in Wellington on Wednesday, will take place, but without spectators. Game four, scheduled for Auckland on Friday, has been moved to Wellington and will again be played behind closed doors. The spokesperson said they would wait for government advice on whether or not to lift audience restrictions before deciding whether there will be spectators at the final game of the series in Tauranga on Sunday, March 7. Sport is not allowed below level three and Ardern’s quick decision meant it was unlikely that the start of the America’s Cup final between holders Team New Zealand and Italian challengers Luna Rossa would continue on March 6. In Super Rugby Aotearoa, the Waikato Chiefs will play against the Otago Highlanders in Hamilton on Friday, while the Canterbury Crusaders will host the Wellington Hurricanes on Saturday, with both games likely taking place in empty stadiums. The Auckland Blues celebrated their victory over the Wellington Hurricanes in Wellington on Saturday, then faced the prospect of finding a new home for the short term. Although they have a bye next week, coach Leon MacDonald said if they returned to Auckland they would not be allowed to train. cf / blood

