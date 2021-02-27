No. 12 Grimsley opens abbreviated campaign by shutting out Cox Mill





– Grimsley kicked off his shortened spring football season on a good note this Friday night. The Whirlies had a bus ride of more than an hour and competed against rainy weather to empty Cox Mill 27-0. Grimsley was the number 12 team in the HighSchoolOT Top 25 Western football rankings coming in week one. Grimsley secured a season of 12 wins in 2019 with a regular season conference championship and a win over rival Page for the first time since 2006 at the helm. Eight of the 11 defensive starters are back in the mix for Grimsley, including four-star defensive tackle Travis Shaw. The 6-foot-6,320-pound standout has amassed more than 30 Division-I listings and is the No. 34 player in the class by 2022, according to 247Sports.com. Other returning players on that side of football are Cam Allison, Sincere Burnette, Tamorye Thompson and Quentin Williamson. Cox Mill was on the other sidelines. An off-season pandemic and limited preparation time for this seven-game regular season have created problems for the Chargers. Shawn Baker, formerly a staff member at Hough, is the school’s head football coach. Craig Stewart left Cox Mill over the summer and teaches / coaches in South Carolina. The Chargers also had to replace their starting quarterback. Varney Farhnbullah took first team snaps behind center in 2019 as he threw for 2,670 yards and 27 touchdowns. He decided to enroll early at The Citadel for the spring semester. Khalel Wright, a freshman, is the brand new signal caller for Cox Mill. Grimsley eventually broke by going 4:30 in the second quarter. The Whirlies won penalties deep in the red zone and put six points on the scoreboard. Quarterback Alonza Barnett III made a junior-to-junior connection with wide receiver Tyson Resper for a 10-yard score. A failed attempt at extra points (bobbled snap) ensured that the visitors were on top at that point with 6-0. The Whirlies went on another touchdown before halftime. Barnett III hinted at pressure, sprinted to the pylon and dove over the goal line for a hasty touchdown. The two-meter signal caller made a few long throws on the drive to put Grimsley in top scoring position. Senior kicker Jake Henry was knocked out by an extra point to make the score 13-0 with just three seconds left in the quarter. Cox Mill decided to take a knee after the ensuing kickoff, so the Whirlies were on their way, leading 13-0 at a break. Grimsley added two more touchdowns in the second half, both during the third quarter, to conclude Friday’s scoring in Concord. The Whirlies have opened consecutive football seasons with shutout wins of 34-0 at North Guilford in August 2019. First quarter: Grimsley 0 Cox Mill 0 Peace: Grimsley 13 Cox Mill 0 Third quarter: Grimsley 27 Cox Mill 0 Last: Grimsley 27 Cox Mill 0 Grimsley (1-0) has an interesting non-conference game on the road with East Forsyth this Friday (March 5). The Eagles won both head-to-head matches in 2019 by the exact same margin 21-20 and that includes the 4A Western Regional Final. Cox Mill (0-1) will play his first South Piedmont 3A Conference game on Friday by traveling to West Cabarrus. The Wolverines are in their first season as a varsity program, and the school opens in the fall. More on this

