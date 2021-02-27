Sports
Swiatek beats Bencic for second WTA title of career in Adelaide | TENNIS.com
Iga Swiatek served a masterclass in the Adelaide International final on Saturday, losing just six points in eight service matches to beat Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-2 to win her second WTA title.
She has now won 16 of her last 18 games, starting with her run to the French Open title last fall.
It is certainly good for me as I can see that I can play tennis well all week. It wasn’t like once at the French Open, Swiatek said. It gives me more confidence that I am a more developed player and that I can play well more often. It just gives me motivation. It is well.
It looked like it was going to be a closing final early on, as the two players switched comfortable waiting areas in the first four games of the match. But No. 5-seeded Swiatek caught fire from 2-all, winning 10 of the next 12 games only to run away completely after just 67 minutes on the track against No. 2-seeded Bencic. She finished the game with almost four times as many winners as casual errors, 22 to 6.
Swiatek also didn’t lose a set all week and didn’t even lose more than four games in a set, just like at Roland Garros. And her win over No. 12-ranked Bencic was the third biggest win of her career, after beating No. 2 Simona Halep and No. 6 Sofia Kenin on her way to that first major title in Paris.
The No. 18 ranked pool is expected to make its Top 15 debut in the WTA rankings on Monday.
My goal for 2020 was to be Top 10, but everything has changed since we got the pandemic and the rankings have frozen. I know I would have a different ranking if they weren’t frozen, she said.
At the moment I just don’t look at it, I don’t compare myself to other players. I’m just doing my job. I no longer have a ranking goal. We will see how all the changes are going.
Getty Images
Swiateks’ next tournament is the WTA 1000 in Dubai, which starts for a week from Sunday.
I plan to go to Dubai. Yesterday we decided to withdraw from Doha after the game due to some intense weeks here. I don’t want to have an injury or anything. I want my body to rest well. I will also have more time to fight jet lagged, just travel in peace, no rush.
Things like this really have a big impact.
Bencic, meanwhile, was very impressed with the Swiateks game after their first career meeting.
I think she has a really big game. It is very unique, the Swiss said. I struggled a lot today with how different she played, I just couldn’t figure out what her patterns or her service was, or whatever.
Then my game didn’t fall apart, but I couldn’t get into my game at all. That’s what she does well. She plays very freely, still very confident. Very impressive, and I congratulate her.
It was still a great week for Bencic, who reached her 11th WTA Final, and the first since 2019.
After all, I think it was a really positive week, “the former No. 4 told reporters that getting here. So I certainly feel a lot more comfortable on the track.
I want to take this momentum into the next tournaments as a little boost.
