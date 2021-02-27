What needs to change in Longhorns rematch





When the Texas Tech basketball team meets the Longhorns today, this is what must change from the first meeting between these teams. It was the most dramatic ending possible when the Texas Tech basketball team last faced the Texas Longhorns. Of course, Red Raider fans won’t soon forget the jump shot that Mac McClung took with just over two seconds to play to give his team a 79-77 win at Austin, Tech’s third straight win at The Erwin Center. With the Horns coming to Lubbock today, the Red Raiders could use a little more McClung magic, as life hasn’t been so charming for the guys in scarlet and black lately. Tech has only gone 3-5 since that day in Austin and is now buried in the bottom half of the Big 12 standings in 7th place with just a 6-7 record. While conference race is no longer Tech’s main concern aside from possible placement for the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City, playing better basketball and achieving quadrant one wins is to advance their final placement in the NCAA tournament to strengthen the highest priority. It won’t be easy, of course. That’s because the Longhorns are a tough match for the Red Raiders given their elite size and abundance of remote shooters. But Texas hasn’t really set the world on fire since losing to Tech. They’ve been 4-4 since then and on top of that, they’ve had their share of the drama for the past few days. On February 20, teammates Courtney Ramey and Andrew Jones had to be separated during a verbal altercation that took place during an 84-82 home loss to West Virginia, with the Horns blowing a 19-point lead in the second half. But if anyone thought this incident could spell the beginning of the end for Shaka Smart’s team and its chemistry this year, those hopes were dashed on Tuesday when UT took home a comeback OT win over Kansas for the season series. of the Jayhawks. Now the Horns will try to avoid falling victim to a sweep by the Red Raiders, while also improving their own tournament TV. So let’s get to this match-up to see what needs to change from the first meeting between these teams this season so Tech wants to end the three-game lost streak.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos