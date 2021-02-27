Trinidad vs Guyana Live Streaming Cricket Super50 Cup FINAL Where to watch TRI vs GUY Live Cricket Match online FanCode





Trinidad vs Guyana Live Streaming Cricket Super50 Cup 2021 In the final of Super50 Cup 2021, Guyana Jaguars will take on Trinidad & Tobago on Saturday evening at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua. For Trinidad and Tobago – Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis and Jason Mohammed have done most of the scoring while chasing huge totals. Ravi Rampaul and Kieron Pollard have done a commendable job with the ball by varying their lines and lengths. On the other hand, Guyana Jaguars finished second in the league table with four wins and a five-game loss. They have been excellent with the bat and the ball. They have established themselves as one of the competitions. They are the worthy contenders to reach the final of the current edition of the competition. Gudakesh Motion and Nial Smith are among the leading wicket-takers, while captain Leon Johnson and Chris Barnwell have scored the majority of the runs. Here are all the live cricket streaming details of Trinidad & Tobago vs Guyana – Super50 Cup FINAL. Also Read – BAR vs LEE Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Hints West Indies ODD 2021 5th Place Play-Off: Captain, Vice-Captain Probable XIs for current Barbados vs Leeward Islands, North Sound at 6:30 PM IST Feb 26 Friday When will the Trinidad and Tobago vs Guyana Super50 Cup 2021 match be played? The 2021 Super50 Cup Final will be played between Guyana Jaguars and Trinidad & Tobago on Saturday 27 February. Also Read – GUY vs WIS Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Hints West Indies ODD 2021: Captain, Probable XIs For Todays Guyana Jaguars vs Windward Volcanoes at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua at 11:00 PM IST Thursday 25 Feb What time will the Trinidad and Tobago vs Guyana Super50 Cup 2021 match be played? The match between Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana Super50 Cup 2021 starts at 11:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 10:30 pm IST. Also Read – Live streaming cricket New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20I: preview, selections, match prediction – Where to watch NZ vs AUS Stream live cricket online on FanCode app, TV broadcasts in India Where will the Trinidad and Tobago vs Guyana Super50 Cup 2021 match be played? The match between Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana Super50 Cup 2021 will be played at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua. Where can you watch the live TV broadcast of Trinidad and Tobago vs Guyana in India? The live TV broadcast of the Super50 Cup 2021 match will not be available in India. Where can you stream the match between Trinidad and Tobago vs Guyana live? The online live streaming of the Super50 Cup 2021 match may be available on the Fan Code app in India. What are the likely XIs for Trinidad & Tobago vs Guyana FINAL in Super50 Cup 2021? Guyana Jaguars: Chandrapaul Hemraj, Tevin Imlach, ShimronHetmyer, Chris Barnwell, Leon Johnson (C), Raymon Reifer, Anthony Bramble (wk), Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair, VeerasammyPermaul, Gudakes Motion. Trinidad and Tobago: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Jason Mohammed, Nicholas Pooran (WC), Kieron Pollard (C), Khary Pierre, Imran Khan, Ravi Rampaul, Anderson Phillip, Akeal Hosein. TRI versus GUY SQUADS Guyana Jaguars: Kevin Sinclair, Leon Johnson, Assad Fudadin, Chris Barnwell, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Ramaal Lewis, Anthony Bramble, Akshaya Persaud, Kemol Savory, Gudakesh Motion, Nial Smith, Tevin Imlach, Keon Joseph, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd. Trinidad and Tobago: Darren Bravo, Jason Mohammed, Anderson Phillip, Kjorn Ottley, Imran Khan, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Denesh Ramdin, Lendl Simmons, Kieron Pollard (C) Sunil Narine, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales. TRI vs GUY Dream 11 Wicket-keeper: Nicholas Pooran Batsmen: Shimron Hetmyer, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Jason Mohammed, Evin Lewis Allrounders: Kieron Pollard, Gudakesh Motion, Chris Barnwell Bowlers: Romario Shepherd, Ravi Rampaul, Anderson Phillip







