High school football teams start practicing





Helmets and shoulder pads have never fit better. Musty sweaters have never smelled so fresh. And football practice – sorry, Allen Iverson – has never felt better.

Nearly 15 months since high school kids last played organized games, Bay Area teams began formal training on Friday. The start of a season that looked like it was going to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic and strict state restrictions is two weeks away by all indications.

On Friday, players and coaches were happy. “It was from the start – warm-ups – when we started jumping jacks, it was like, ‘Wow, it’s here. We’re actually doing this, ” said Dorian Hale, senior quarterback for De La Salle-Concord. Jackson Wood, senior two-way lineman at Hillsdale-San Mateo said, “Once we put the pads on and hit it, it just felt different than ever before. It was an awakening. It was like Coach (Mike Parodi) always reminds us that we are so lucky to be here, it’s a once-in-a-million time. We have to make the best of it. “ California was one of 15 states to ditch a traditional fall season due to high virus numbers. The state had planned to start high school football in December, but coronavirus numbers skyrocketed, start dates were delayed and the season appeared to be in jeopardy. A coaching group led by De La Salle’s Justin Alumbaugh and Serra’s Patrick Walsh led a three-week effort to show the office of the governor and the California Department of Health that football could be played safely. Last week, the state relaxed guidelines for the coronavirus, opening the door for high-risk outdoor sports to kick off to the full on Friday. About half of Bay Area schools start Monday. Coaches said it was very emotional to watch children enjoy themselves on Friday. “The energy was palpable,” said Alumbaugh. “When I saw the smiles on the children’s faces, I realized I hadn’t really coached in over a year. I’ve always known how much I love coaching, but from the moment we started today, I got an appreciation for my profession that I will never forget. “ Heritage-Brentwood coach Dave Fogelstrom said he thought about 12 months conditioning at all times, “never gave up hope. All the frustration of the past year disappeared the moment the first whistle sounded and these guys started flying around in their pillows. … Some things just feel right. “ Rancho Cotate-Rohnert Park coach Gehrig Hotaling said, “It was incredible and deeply inspiring to see these kids working for months without knowing if we would ever see the light of day and get the chance to play.” Rancho Cotate starts Monday, as do 87 players at McClymonds in West Oakland. While there’s no chance the Warriors will be able to make their fifth consecutive state final – no section, regional or national playoffs are planned – coach Michael Peters said no more season is expected or desired. “Ultimately, it’s about the kids,” Hotaling said, “and I’m happy for any kid who puts on a uniform.” San Francisco Department of Health guidelines, which are stricter than the state’s, had led many to believe that the city’s public school football teams should not be allowed to play. But those schools could get the OK after the SFDPH said Friday that as long as San Francisco meets the state’s red level on Tuesday, it will “largely” align with the state, “with some additional security measures.” All indications are that San Francisco County should go from purple to red after taking fourth place on Tuesday out of 58 counties with 5.2 coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents. MaxPreps senior writer Mitch Stephens writes about high school sports for The San Francisco Chronicle.

